Whales | Iceland allows whaling again

According to the minister, whaling can continue, but more attention will be paid to the methods and equipment and more supervision will be increased.

31.8. 20:55

Iceland will allow whaling again after a two-month temporary ban, the country’s government said on Thursday. Iceland recently froze whaling for animal welfare reasons until the end of August.

According to the Icelandic food and veterinary authorities’ report on the herring whale capture at the time, the capture took up to five hours and caused the animal unbearable pain.

Animal protectors found the decision incomprehensible.

There is only one commercial whaling company left in Iceland, Hvalur. It did not immediately comment on the decision.

Iceland, Norway and Japan have continued whaling despite fierce opposition from animal activists and environmentalists for decades.

The International Whaling Commission banned commercial whaling as early as 1986, when some whale species had been caught almost to extinction. However, Japan began to circumvent the law the very next year, claiming to capture animals for “scientific purposes”.