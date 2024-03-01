The painted humpback whale looks at you with an almost human look. The humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) belongs to the group of baleen whales (Mysticeti). As the name suggests, these whales do not have teeth but baleen; brush-like plates that filter plankton and small fish from the ocean.

In summer, humpback whales spend time in the polar regions, then migrate to the warm waters around the equator to give birth to their calves, as can be seen in the photos near Polynesia. The ocean giants are also known for their… singing, with low toneswhich allows them to communicate with their peers and partners over enormous distances, even in dark water.

Illustration Patricia Jaqueline Matic

How do they produce these sounds? Until recently this was unknown. A team of researchers from Denmark and Austria now has the answer. The sound is created by a uniquely evolved structure in the larynx of the humpback whale, they recently wrote Nature. This larynx is depicted in the illustration above right.

In the laboratory, the researchers simulated the sounds of three beached baleen whales – a humpback whale, a minke whale and a sei whale – by blowing air through their fresh larynxes. Measurements of air pressure, air flow and sounds provided insight into the function of the unique larynx.

Unlike most mammals, baleen whales do not have vocal cords. In adapting to life underwater, the baleen whale's larynx has evolved to prevent underwater suffocation; there are no longer any vocal cords present.

Photo AP

Traditional vocal cords would get in the way and increase resistance when breathing in and out 4,000 liters of air, as baleen whales do. Instead of vocal cords, there is a U-shaped structure that is constantly open to air supply. This structure, illustrated as the gray part of the larynx, is pushed against an internal 'cushion' of fat and muscle tissue during inhalation. This causes vibrations in the fat, resulting in the bass.

The researchers do point out a problem. Baleen whales live up to 100 meters below the sea surface. The noise from ships drowns out the frequency range of whale sounds: 5 to 300 Hz. This hinders communication between the whales, which is essential for mating and migration.