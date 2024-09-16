Home policy

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former presidential candidate, is being investigated for collecting a whale head. The Trump supporter speaks of manipulation.

Washington, DC – Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he is under investigation for taking parts of a dead whale. “Immediately after I expressed my support for Trump, I received a letter from the National Institute of Marine Fisheries,” Kennedy said at a Trump campaign rally.

In the letter he is accused of “collecting a whale 20 years ago.” In the USA it is prohibited under certain circumstances to collect parts of protected marine animals. The politician continued: “The case has been statute-barred for 15 years, but an investigation is being launched.” An article published in 2012 in the magazine Town & Country provides clarity about the incident. In it, his daughter Kathleen Alexander “Kick” Kennedy reports on the event from her childhood.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now supports Trump for the 2024 US election. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Matt Slocum

Daughter of Robert Kennedy Jr. reports on whale skull incident: “completely normal everyday life”

When Kick was six years old, it was announced that a dead whale had washed up on the coast of New England in the northeast of the USA, the article says. Kennedy Jr. liked to study animal skeletons, so he drove to the beach with a chainsaw. There he cut off the whale’s head and tied it with a rope to the roof of the family’s car.

“Every time we accelerated on the highway, the whale juice would pour into the windows of the car and it was the most disgusting thing in the world,” recalled their daughter Kick. “We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out and people on the street would give us the finger, but that was just normal everyday life for us.”

It is unclear whether an official investigation has actually been launched against the 70-year-old politician. According to an environmental organization, CNN At the end of August, the agency called on Kennedy to investigate the whale incident. For Kennedy Jr., the case speaks for a larger pattern of “instrumentalization of our government against political opponents of the ruling party.” He continued: “Every American, whether Democrat or republicanshould feel attacked by this.”

“Amusing”: Kennedy Jr. and the bear corpse in Central Park

It is not the first controversial story to hit the headlines. A few months ago, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy was in the news because of a bizarre story about a bear corpse that was dumped in New York’s Central Park. This story also happened a few years ago.

He admitted a few months ago that he had found a bear carcass on the street about ten years ago and loaded it into his car. He had originally planned to skin the bear and store the meat in his refrigerator, he explained. But an urgent flight prompted him to dump the dead bear in Central Park. “We thought it would be amusing for whoever found it,” Kennedy Jr. said, according to The Guardian.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Kennedy Jr. is an anti-vaccination activist and conspiracy theorist – and now supports Trump

In August, Kennedy Jr. announced his candidacy for the presidency from the US election 2024 withdrawn and behind the Republican candidates Donald Trump The politician was a Democrat for decades, but in recent years he has increasingly distanced himself from the party.

In October 2023, he made the final break when he announced his presidential candidacy as an independent. As an avowed anti-vaccination campaigner, he was often criticized, both by Democrats as well as from his own family because he spread conspiracy theories and sought contact with right-wing extremist politicians. This now places him well among the many other conspiratorial Trump supporters. (lismah/dpa)