A large whale This last Sunday of the year, it approached about fifty meters from the beach of Barcelona, ​​the city council has reported.

The sighting of the animal was recorded at 08:10 in the morning between Sant Sebastià beach and the Vela hotel area. The whale has been seen and recorded with their mobile cameras by citizens who were walking through the area at that time, who have released the images to social networks.

the animal has emerged several times at a distance of between fifty and one hundred meters from the sandy area before disappearing definitively under the waters.