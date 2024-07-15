In addition, no one knows how many of these whales there are, what they eat, or even where they live in a vast area of ​​the South Pacific.

However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally gotten a glimpse of this whale, according to the Associated Press.

A New Zealand government environment agency said Monday that a whale that washed up on a South Island beach this month is believed to be a beaked whale.

The 5-metre-long whale was a beaked whale that washed up on an Otago beach and was identified by its colouration, skull shape, beak and teeth.

“We know very little about the whale, practically nothing,” Hannah Hendricks, a marine technical adviser for the New Zealand Department of Conservation, told The Associated Press. “This discovery will lead to some amazing science and some of the world’s first new information.”

If confirmed to be a shovel-toothed beaked whale, it would be the first specimen ever found in a condition that would allow scientists to dissect it, providing a map of the whale’s relationship to the few other species that have been found.

“We have only identified six other shovel-toothed whales, and the ones found intact on the beaches of New Zealand’s North Island were buried before DNA testing could confirm their identity, which thwarts any chance of studying them,” Hendrix added.

“But this time, the whale was quickly beached and transferred to cold storage, and researchers will work with local Maori iwi to plan how to examine it,” the Department of Conservation said.

The indigenous people of New Zealand consider whales a sacred symbol with cultural significance.

Indigenous Pacific leaders signed a treaty last April recognizing whales as “legal persons,” though such moves are not reflected in the laws of participating nations.

Nothing is currently known about the habitat of these whales.

Hendrix said these creatures dive to great depths in search of food, and it is extremely rare for them to surface in the South Pacific, home to some of the deepest ocean trenches in the world.

“It’s very difficult to do research on marine mammals if you don’t see them in the sea. It’s just a needle in a haystack. You don’t know where to look,” she added.

The Environmental Protection Agency said genetic testing to confirm the whale’s identity could take months.

“It took many years and a lot of effort by researchers and local people to identify these incredibly mysterious mammals,” Kirsten Young, a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter who has studied shovel-toothed whales, told The Associated Press in an email.

“The new discovery makes me wonder: How many whales live in the deep ocean and how they live,” she added.

The first beaked whale bones were found in 1872 on Pitt Island in New Zealand.

New Zealand is a hotspot for whale strandings, with the country recording more than 5,000 strandings since 1840.