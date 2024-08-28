A humanitarian vehicle in Gaza, clearly marked with UN insignia, was hit 10 times by Israeli army fire, including bullets that hit the front windows, according to the UN’s official website.

The car was part of a convoy whose movement was fully coordinated with the Israeli army.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the two staff members in the vehicle were not injured, and referred to what a senior UN official, whose name was not disclosed, had told reporters two days ago about the need for armoured vehicles in Gaza.

Dujarric said the incident showed the importance of this, as the armoured vehicle saved the lives of the two colleagues.

Dujarric added that this is the latest incident that highlights the ineffectiveness of current coordination systems, and “we continue to work with the Israeli military to ensure that such incidents do not recur.”

The UN spokesman stressed the need for the parties to respect international humanitarian law at all times, which means protecting civilians and providing their basic needs, including food, water, shelter and health, wherever they are in Gaza.