WFP: Starvation threatens Gaza residents

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned on Thursday of the potentially fatal consequences of the dire food shortage in Gaza. In a statement the WFP writes that only ten percent of the usual food aid has entered the area since the start of the war. According to the WFP, what food has been delivered to Gaza since October 7 is “only enough to meet 7 percent of the population’s daily minimum calorie needs.”

“With the approaching winter, unsafe and overcrowded shelters and the lack of clean water, citizens are at risk of starvation,” writes WFP director Cindy McCain. “There is no way to meet current hunger needs with one operational border crossing. The only hope is to open another safe passage for humanitarian access to bring life-saving food to Gaza.”

Earlier this week, the WFP wrote that the last bakery in Gaza it worked with had to close due to a fuel shortage. All 130 bakeries in the area have now closed because they can no longer make bread, writes the WFP, which emphasizes that even when food aid reaches Gaza, it is often too unsafe for residents to get to distribution points.