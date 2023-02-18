A senior Ukrainian official said on Friday that negotiations to extend the grain export corridor agreement through the Black Sea would start within a week.

In an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the director of the World Food Program, David Beasley, said the matter was “crucial”.

He added, “With all the crises we face around the world, such as climate change, droughts, and massive floods, we cannot afford the collapse of the grain export initiative across the Black Sea at all.”

The initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July last year, allowed the passage of exports from three Ukrainian ports.

The initiative was extended for another 120 days in November and is set to be renewed again in March, but Russia has indicated it is unhappy with some aspects of the agreement and has called for sanctions affecting its agricultural exports to be lifted.

Beasley said current flows of commodities and grains, which according to United Nations data are in the interest of the European Union, China and Turkey in particular, under the initiative are still far below the required volume.

He warned Moscow that closing the ports would be disastrous, especially for Africa, where millions of people face starvation. “Africa is very fragile at the moment, and about 50 million people are on the brink of starvation,” he said.

“Food prices, fuel costs, inflation and three years of the Covid crisis, people have no more endurance, and if we don’t intervene and reduce costs, 2024 could be the worst we’ve seen in hundreds of years,” he said.