The World Food Programme and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees praised the prominent roles of the UAE in the humanitarian arena through its distinguished initiatives that seek to alleviate the suffering of the needy and provide the necessary support to the most vulnerable groups, especially children and women..

They stressed that the UAE’s efforts in this field reflect the vision of the wise leadership based on promoting the values ​​of giving and international solidarity and embody the deep belief in the importance of humanitarian work. They considered the pivotal role played by the UAE in supporting humanitarian efforts a model to be emulated at the international level..

In this context, Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, praised the strategic partnership with the UAE in the humanitarian arena and said that the UAE is a major partner of the World Food Programme by providing valuable support that helps us provide aid to those in need during crises, which ensures our ability to achieve our humanitarian mission and secure food assistance for affected people..

“Through its network of partnerships with relevant international organizations, the UAE has been able to support and secure the global food system as a strategic partner that has directly contributed to providing support and assistance to the most vulnerable groups, especially in light of food crises and humanitarian famines,” McCain added in her statements on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day. She stressed that the UAE’s support and pioneering initiatives in addressing global food security challenges, and its approach to innovation, had an impact on enhancing effective sustainable food security solutions and delivering food aid to those in need in areas affected by conflicts and disputes through Emirati humanitarian bodies and organizations, under the directives of the country’s wise leadership..

For his part, Khaled Khalifa, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, praised the UAE’s steadfast support for those affected by crises, saying: “World Humanitarian Day comes at a time when the world is witnessing tragedies, wars and humanitarian crises that have deprived millions of people of the services they need to survive.”“

He added: “Today, we express our solidarity with our colleagues in the humanitarian field and with the victims of conflicts and disasters, and our gratitude to the partners who spare no effort in helping those affected, especially the United Arab Emirates, whose humanitarian contributions have been a beacon of hope for forcibly displaced persons and host communities in many countries.”“

He said: “These efforts are evident in the UAE providing comprehensive support, whether financial or in-kind, in addition to facilitating strategic partnerships. This is a pivotal role that reflects its firm commitment to supporting humanitarian programmes and providing aid, which contributes to strengthening the system of humanitarian work and support around the world.”“

He also noted the UAE’s continued generous support for humanitarian programmes targeting refugees in particular, by providing all possible support to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to enhance its efforts in providing basic assistance, in addition to supporting other humanitarian agencies that provide vital services such as education, health care and social services to refugees in various regions. He stressed that the UAE’s commitment as one of the most prominent international donors has consolidated its role in supporting humanitarian issues and enhancing security and stability for affected communities..