London (Reuters)

The United Nations World Food Program warned yesterday that about 41 million people in the world are at imminent risk of starvation, and said that high prices of basic foodstuffs are exacerbating already existing pressures on food security.

David Beasley, WFP’s executive director, said half a million more are already suffering from famine-like conditions.

He added: “Now we have four countries experiencing conditions similar to famine, and on the other hand there are 41 million people who are actually knocking on the door of famine.”

The programme, funded entirely by voluntary contributions, said it needed to raise $6 billion immediately to reach people at risk in 43 countries.

The programme, which won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, says that about nine percent of the world’s population, equivalent to about 690 million, sleep hungry every night. “We need the funding, and we need it now,” Beasley said.