During its participation in the activities of the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition 2023, the Dubai Health Authority launched the “Weyyakum” initiative, which it dedicated to senior citizens in the UAE who benefit from government health insurance “Enaya”, who are 60 years old and over.

The initiative aims to provide the necessary support to provide high-quality medical care to suit the conditions of senior citizens, and to meet their needs optimally and at a level that exceeds their expectations, within the close supervision and follow-up of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation in the Authority.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, Saleh Al Hashemi, stressed the importance of this initiative, which was launched by the Authority during the month of April, with the aim of providing distinguished and high-quality health services to senior citizens.

Al-Hashemi reviewed the services included in the “Weyakum” initiative, including providing medical consultations, laboratory tests, eye examinations, drug delivery service to the homes of senior citizens, home nursing, and dialysis, indicating that these services are subject to a table of benefits and the policy of the unified government health insurance program “Enaya”. ».