The WeWork company logo, on a building in London in July. Simon Newman / Reuters

WeWork Community Workspace SL, the Spanish subsidiary of the American workspace rental company WeWork, ended the 2019 financial year, its second full year in Spain, with losses of 10.1 million euros, 39% higher than the year previous. The company increased its activity in Spain, as a result of which it more than doubled its income, to 22.3 million euros, but it also greatly increased the expenses for renting premises and their fitting out, with which losses increased. So much so that it entered a negative equity situation, which is cause for dissolution. However, it has the support of its US parent, which already injected 16.5 million in that year.

According to the accounts deposited in the commercial register, the Spanish subsidiary of WeWork, which is experiencing serious difficulties in the US, achieved in 2019, before the arrival of the pandemic, 22.3 million euros in income from the rental of spaces of shared work or offices in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the two cities in which it operates, and the services it provides in them. Although it does not specify the number of employees it had in Spain, its accounts include a personnel expense of 3.2 million euros. But operating expenses, 24.9 million, far exceed income. Among these expenses, the most important are the leases of the spaces that are later rented out, which amount to 15.5 million, in addition to another 2.2 million for repairs and conservation of said spaces.

Thus, it shows a negative operating result of 9.6 million and a net loss of 10.1 million. However, in the report the company already warns that the losses “are mainly the result of the significant investments required for the growth of the business, including the increase in the number of locations where the Company operates” and that this is what which is expected in the first years after the opening of a new market – the subsidiary was established in 2017 and 2019 was only its second full year. “Considerable losses are expected during the first years, given the considerable amount of development and rental expenses that occur in the period of time that elapses between the opening of a location in which expenses are incurred, until it is able to generate income ”, notes the memory. However, he affirms that the company “is focused on long-term growth” and “expects to obtain long-term benefits.”

The fact is that the losses of 2019 and those of 2018 put the company in a negative equity situation (-2.1 million), as recorded in the balance sheet. The 10.1 million are added to the 8.6 million accumulated losses in the income item from previous years, thus exceeding the 16.5 million that the US parent entered the Spanish company in 2019. As recalled by the The company, at the end of 2019, was in the process of dissolution, since the equity was below half of the share capital (5,000 euros). But the US parent, as stated in the report “has confirmed its willingness and ability to provide continuous financial support for the Company to meet its obligations as they become due, and to continue operations in the following year.”