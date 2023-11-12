WeWork offices in Colombia. Wework

The high-profile bankruptcy of WeWork, an American office rental company, has not altered the sustainability of its franchise in Colombia. Beyond the possible reputational effects as a result of sharing the brand, the local chapter enjoys a high degree of autonomy and good health backed by the Japanese SoftBank, its majority shareholder with 70% and one of the largest technology investment funds. big in the world. This is how the head of the South American subsidiary, Juan Carlos Peñaloza, expresses it: “At this moment we have an occupancy rate of 87% throughout the country. A historic figure since our arrival in Colombia in 2017.”

Everything seems to indicate that the structure of joint venture signed between the American parent company and SoftBank to operate the franchises in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Brazil, is the key to understanding the alternate fate of the Latin American case. This figure has apparently shielded them with independence and room for maneuver to adjust to local business characteristics. For this reason, Wework’s CEO for the region, Claudia Woods, said in an interview with Bloomberg that the company has made it very clear that “other countries have not been impacted.”

He says this a few days after WeWork announced that it is filing for Chapter 11, the US bankruptcy law. The epilogue to a failed business whose biggest cracks finally cracked with the mandatory confinements decreed in half the world as a result of the pandemic. The revolutionary invention, which had the packaging of a technological entrepreneurship with stratospheric initial valuations, sank with a model of high rents for 15 or 20 years, perhaps a horizon that was too long for a world plagued by short-term uncertainties.

The bubble burst when thousands of tenants began to fall behind on their payments during the pandemic, generating a chain of million-dollar real estate debts, which reached $18 trillion. As WeWork rents the hundreds of properties that it then subleases in 37 countries, the shock wave of the American crisis reached the creditors and hundreds of owners and victims. Many even reached agreements with the company founded by Adam Neumann to lower the rental fee for the buildings and try to cushion one of the most acute crises in decades in the real estate sector (especially in New York).

However, the size of the operation in Colombia is still modest, and the company has been able to effectively overcome the effects after the pandemic. Today it has about 16,000 tenants from 1,358 companies. According to Juan Carlos Peñaloza, the business plan contemplates a 12% increase in profits by 2024. Its projection is supported by changes in work dynamics, which seek more flexible spaces where the spirit of shared work can be encouraged. something that is not offered by a traditional model that has costs 15% higher than WeWork.

The CEO for the region, Woods, explained that the shortcomings in the United States have helped subsidiaries in Latin America take care of their financial health with shorter and more adjustable rental contracts. The risk of long-term agreements is one that no one is willing to take anymore. From the early days, when the company reached a historic valuation of $47 billion, there are still some “past contracts that were signed very early on, when our ability to choose the best locations was not the best,” she said.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

That is why it has emerged that the strategy in Colombia and the neighborhood will focus on reinforcing the occupation of the buildings already rented, rather than on expansion. “The formal figures in Colombia are very good, but the future would have to be carefully reviewed because since 2010 the model had already been busted. What they sold at the beginning as an innovative company in the technology sector has now retreated to a more real estate concept, traditional if you will,” explains innovation expert Iván Hässig.

WeWork has a presence in Bogotá with seven buildings, Medellín with three, and in Barranquilla with one, totaling 91,200 square meters. The company highlights that the average occupancy rate in the port city even reaches 97%. “The operation in Latin America actually does not weigh much in numbers,” says Hässig, “it does generate some uncertainty about what will happen to a business that can be profitable, but has its risks in a context of oversupply of corporate locations, cultural and corporate changes in each country in the region, very high interest rates for real estate.”

For now, the figures support the real estate business in the region, and there is some expectation of expanding a coworking model that still has room for growth. The parallel task will be to polish the image. The corporate practices and delusions of grandeur of inventor Adam Neumann, a 44-year-old Israeli, are already part of the catalog of excesses of a time in which easy money, financial risks and opportunism were part of the ecosystem. It is enough to remember that Neuman was removed from his company after it was found that he used it for shady business.

For Hässig, the decision to declare bankruptcy in the United States is, in any case, a recognition that there was a failure: “Companies that today want to do business with the brand can think twice. “Working with Colombian businessmen will be key to guaranteeing that the operation is stable, that they have a normal, stable profitability, and that the contracts they have and the rates will be respected.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_