By Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) – When Jin became the first member of K-pop group BTS to enlist for South Korea’s mandatory military service this month, he sent a special message to fans on Weverse, a social media platform app. fans that commands more than 8 million active users.

The Weverse platform has proven to be an important weapon for the K-Pop group’s agency, HYBE, in offering fan-centric experiences in interaction with stars, access to exclusive content and purchase of merchandise. Now it’s expanding into subscription services and more.

“We are a fandom business,” Weverse president Joon Choi told Reuters. “There are larger global services that offer functions we do, but Weverse users are superfans characterized by passionate engagement.”

Before the launch of Weverse in 2019, fans of HYBE artists were spread across multiple platforms, according to Choi.

“They bought goods here, watched videos there, communicated elsewhere… We didn’t have a database of our customers. So we started developing each service internally.”

The K-Pop industry revolves around loyalty and personal identification with the stars, helping to cushion the impact of economic downturns. Revenue is driven by audience response to artists’ activities, and upselling is possible, analysts said.

HYBE is now uniquely positioned to leverage a loyal fan base to expand its global business through the technology reach of the Weverse unit, offering a growth model for entertainment, analysts said.

About 170 of Weverse’s 300 employees are engineers, including programmers, Choi said.

The app has around 80 artist teams represented, including BTS, and around 8-9 million monthly active users. It also has a high number of repeat visitors.

Non-HYBE artists are also on the platform, including rival agency YG’s girl group Blackpink.

More US and Japanese artists are expected to join in the coming year, Choi said, declining to reveal who.

HYBE has acquired Ithaca Holdings, which represents Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, in a deal worth $1.05 billion in 2021.