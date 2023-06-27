This year has been interesting in terms of video game releases, since in six months we have seen great hits like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Diablo IV and of course Street Fighter 6. Speaking fair of fighting games, it was obvious that Capcom I wouldn’t be the only one involved in launching something of this genre.

Since the beginning of the year there was talk of a rumor regarding the return of Mortal Kombat, since its developers NetherRealm Studio they were leaving some other clue. And so, through a small reader we got to know the most current installment, which complies with a specific element and that is the reboot of the lore with the same characters but with new designs and background.

The truth is, there were many doubts regarding this video game, but we have been able to do that fairly with this light text, since we had the opportunity to get our hands on it last weekend. Thus having a kind of beta at our disposal (online stress test) to test the waters and see if at the end of the day we will have to follow up on this title that looks promising.

First of all, we must make it clear that we have not had access to all the characters that will be in the final version, since we could only use Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kitana and Kenshi. For their part, those who were available as helpers, here called “Kameos”, are neither more nor less than Jax, Sonya and Kanoall of them former acquaintances of the series.

A combat that bets on agility

Within the online stress test, we first found that there were two game modes, the first being a kind of arcade of a lifetime, the same in which we advance in stages until completing three of them and that they take us out as a way to play a demo. That is precisely because we do not have so many characters that we can face.

Regarding the principles of combat, it seems that things are a little more optimized to be somewhat agile compared to other installments in the series, since in these we cannot deny that the characters felt quite heavy. But it seems that now they are looking for the most competitive part, which is why they could be trying to look towards other horizons with more intuitive move combinations.

The interesting thing here is that there are familiar mechanics that have always been with the franchise, for example, making the ice movement with Sub-Zero feels like it all started on the Super Nintendo decades ago. However, the Kameos part makes us have a wider button combination and therefore the combos will always expand when we master things.

All this agility can make this game a total joy, since I detected that the combos in the air and on the ground can be carried out in perfect synchrony, as if it were a kind of very well rehearsed choreography. And that’s because as franchise co-creator Ed Boon mentioned, they’re trying to focus on the links that can eventually lead to a perfect victory.

Of course, since we have not yet been able to see everything that the characters can really do, it will remain to be seen if the theme of the confrontations is balanced, since for the developers of fighting games in general it is always a mess trying to make each avatar unique and good contender to win if he sets his mind to it. For that reason, we leave the issue of fair share in the air in terms of attributes.

Online section that is stable for now

As for the second part that we tested of this beta, that was precisely the online mode, which let’s say it didn’t start in the best way, since it was a bit difficult to find opponents, since it was clearly a demo. However, after having found someone, things were going in a more positive way.

At least during the four fights that we had, which by the way were through the PlayStation 5 platform, the stability was interesting, since the internet that was used is not usually as stable as we would like. Despite that, the servers provided by NetherRealm did not show us any kind of downfall, much less they took us out of the game, which says a lot about their quality.

So we were able to enjoy facing different colleagues that we imagined were testing the beta like us, and the best thing is that this is probably the game mode that is most enjoyable, unless the final campaign of the game maintains a sufficiently interesting story. Well, facing a human is always something more satisfying and thinking compared to the CPU.

As I said in previous paragraphs, we didn’t have many characters to use, so even though the session was fun, in the end it got tiring because I learned all the combos and other fighting moves in a matter of a few minutes. However, watching those increasingly grotesque Fatalities animations are a delight despite their high degree of violence.

A video game to watch out for

This stress test Mortal Kombat 1 It has left us totally satisfied, although there is still a lot to analyze, since by far it may be a version that we consider highly recommended. Luckily, the final release is only a few months away, so it’s obvious that we’ll be bringing the review to you soon in case we’re lucky enough to receive a copy.

Many say the franchise may be overreacting a bit by rebooting things, but perhaps it’s the right path for a new generation of gamers to enter the fighting saga that has obviously wanted to cope in some way. Street Fighter. This same year we will know if they can be at peace, or if there is still work to be done before it becomes the worthy rival within this genre that seems to have a revival. And it is still missing tekken 8 appear in the equation.