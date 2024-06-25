The diatribe between Fedez and the famous man continues: the singer responds like this

Fedez cannot stay away from controversies and comments on his less than calm behavior recently. Last night at FarWest the host Salvo Sottile addressed the topic of the dispute between the rapper and Naskawhich ended with a split lip and a medical report.

The case began last March, when Naska was attacked by the rapper following a comment on Instagram that had annoyed Fedez because it concerned his ex Chiara Ferragni. The story caused a sensation in the media and sparked much controversy.

The argument returned to the fore after the attack suffered by Cristiano Iovino, which Naska referred to in a video on social media. During the broadcast, the journalist Rebecca Pecori she managed to intercept Naska and her collaborator to get their point of view on what happened. According to the collaborator’s story, Fedez hit Naska from behind, while he “spit” in his face:

“He spat on me. Yes yes, Fedez himself spat on me. But he did it with someone in front, he was one meter and ninety meters tall and weighs one hundred kg of muscles.“

Naska confirmed that he had suffered a split lip during the confrontation and showed a medical report certifying the physical damage suffered. The artist expressed his frustration towards Fedez’s exaggerated attitude and her bodyguards, who would have acted as a human shield during the quarrel.

“The person concerned can come and beat you up with three other people. Three against one? “

This latest controversy between the two artists has sparked a lot of discussion and controversy on social media and in the media. It remains to await further developments on the evolution of the situation and on any legal actions that could be taken by both parties.

