We’ve spoken at length to Glen Schofield about it and seen impressive gameplay demos of it, but now we’ve finally been able to play The Callisto Protocol – one of the biggest games of what’s left of 2022, and certainly its goriest.

A recent hands-on demo treated us to 90 minutes of action, and subjected us to so many ways for protagonist Jacob Lee to succumb to the biophage enemy you’re up against. There’s a lot to unpack, so Ian and Zoe – with the assistance of lovely producer Richard Smith – have pieced together this video with six things you need to know about The Callisto Protocol.

Here are six things you need to know about The Callisto Protocol. A seventh could be how it’s spelled with two ls.

It’s not really too long until you’ll get to sample The Callisto Protocol for yourself, as it’s coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series S/X and PC on December 2. Which is terrifyingly soon.