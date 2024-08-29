Plot twists in one of the most followed and loved programs ever on Mediaset. After Men and Womenobviously, we are talking about Friends. The other great success under the leadership of Maria De Filippi and his team is about to start a new edition, but there are already some new features that will make many fans of Friends.

The famous talent showtherefore, is preparing to put on a show once again and to enthuse thousands of dreaming eyes in front of the screen. Friendsevery year, churns out new talents in the world of music and dance. There is no shortage of those who we can define as future promises capable of conquering the hearts of the young people who watch the show. Many talents, in fact, are followed even after the school lights have gone out.

They are never missing inside the school Friends the opportunities to get to know each other and, of course, the love stories within the walls of Cinecittà. Some are destined to last and go well beyond the duration of the program, until marriage or the birth of a child. Also that these relationships, sometimes heartbreaking, sometimes between “adversaries” in the field, sometimes between professionals of the body of artists in Mediaset and students. can also end. This is the case of a couple formed during the 22nd edition of Amici.

Last year, a singer and a dancer got close and from there a feeling was born. Even after the end of the talent show, Rita Pompili And Snowy they continued to be together. “Our relationship is going swimmingly. We work hard and support each other. We have many joint projects,” they wrote in an interview with Neveo. Their relationship after the broadcast of Amici had been described as “strange and surreal” at the beginning. The singer said:

What struck me about her is how intensely she lives her feelings. […] Since we dated, we spend a lot of time together. I respect her in every way; she is a wonderful girl and very talented. Together we are working on several projects that we hope to realize.

Now it seems that something has changed recently. Rita Pompili announced on Instagram the end of the relationship with Niveo: “I think it’s right to tell you that our paths have diverged. Despite everything, I still have respect and affection for him,” wrote the dancer. The former singer of Amici has not yet received any comments on the matter.