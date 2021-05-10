Eurogamer and Western Digital are teaming up to give away some of the latest WD_Black drives for PC and consoles.

We’ll be giving away one brand-new WD_Black Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition SN850 1TB NVMe SSD, perfect for use in computers with the latest motherboards. We’ll also give away one WD_Black Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition P50 Game Drive, a portable 1TB NVMe SSD that works with the latest consoles * and more.

Both drives come with a unique look and a voucher for 2,400 Call of Duty points1, which are redeemable for in-game items. Each drive is amongst the fastest in its class too, with the SN850 topping out at a blistering 7000MB / stwo for sequential reads and the P50 managing up to 2000MB / s – impressive for an external drive that you can take on the go.

For a chance to win one of the drives, answer the question in the widget below and let us know your email address. Entry opens today and runs until 11.59pm on Monday, 17th May. We will pass your email onto our friends at WD if you win to arrange delivery. The giveaway is open to UK and EU residents over 13 years of age. Good luck!

WD Call of Duty Free Prize Draw

* Note: Sony recently added the ability to store PS5 games on external drives like the P50, but like the Xbox Series X / S, you can’t run current-gen games from USB drives. You can at least store and run back-compact games on all three systems.

1 Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War game sold separately. Internet connection and Activision account required. Offer limited to one per qualifying product. Offer must be redeemed by date shown on the sticker on the front of your packaging, while CoD points supplies last. Western Digital reserves the right to change or discontinue this offer at any time without notice.

two Based on read speed. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB / s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.