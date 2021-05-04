The Dark Portal is reopening soon and thanks to Blizzard, we have a chance for 125 of you to try World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic before it’s officially released!

Burning Crusade Classic is of course the retro version of World of Warcraft’s first expansion, which originally launched in January 2007. Oli interviewed Blizzard about Burning Crusade Classic back in February – it’s a chat that’s well worth a read if you want to know more about the game.

For a chance to receive one of the beta keys, answer the question in the widget below and let us know your email address. Entry is open until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 5th May. We will email you with a key if you win – the key can be redeemed at your Blizzard Account page. The giveaway is open to anyone and everyone over 13 years of age.

Good luck!

World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic Key Giveaway