Musk agreed with Putin about the misguided use of the dollar as a weapon

American businessman Elon Musk agreed with the opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin that using the dollar as an instrument of foreign policy struggle is a grave mistake.

We've gone overboard in weaponizing the dollar. It was a stupid move Elon Musk American businessman

Putin called the use of the dollar for foreign policy struggle a grave mistake

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, said that one of the gravest strategic mistakes of the US political leadership is the use of the dollar as an instrument of foreign policy struggle.

You know, this is one of the gravest strategic mistakes of the political leadership of the United States – the use of the dollar as an instrument of foreign policy struggle Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Thus, the head of state answered Carlson’s question about whether the dollar will disappear as a reserve currency. He also noted that inflation in the United States is minimal, about 3.4 percent, but dollars are being printed endlessly. Due to the significant issue, the country's external debt reached 33 trillion.

Nevertheless, this is the main weapon for maintaining US power in the world. I don't want to use any unliterary expressions, but this is stupidity and a huge mistake Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state added that even among American allies, dollar reserves are currently declining, as other countries, in a situation where the United States freezes accounts and limits payments, are looking for an opportunity to protect themselves.

Lavrov also spoke about the use of the dollar as a weapon

On January 31, at a meeting of BRICS Sherpas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that the dollar is a weapon for solving political problems.

The dollar is, now obvious to everyone, either an active or potential weapon for solving political problems Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Prior to this, the Foreign Minister stated that the American currency is also a means for regime change and for interfering in the internal affairs of other states.

Everyone is already tired of the dollar, which is becoming a tool of influence, a tool for undermining the legitimate competitive positions of countries in different regions and a tool for interfering in internal affairs and regime change. Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

In September, Lavrov noted that Russia is not trying to “ditch” the dollar, the United States itself is doing this, ceasing to ensure its role in the world.

In addition, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova expressed the opinion that dedollarization has become a reality, since the dollar is a problematic currency.