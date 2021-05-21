NNature conservationists in southern Africa have been in turmoil for months: In January the Canadian oil company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) started its oil and gas search in northeastern Namibia. In mid-April, the company announced that the first test wells “confirm the existence of a functioning oil system”. What concerns conservationists and scientists: ReconAfrica has licensed a huge area of ​​almost 35,000 square kilometers in Namibia and Botswana that borders directly on the Okavango River. The river feeds one of the largest wetlands in Africa: the Okavango Delta. The wetland, almost as large as Hesse, is located in the middle of the Kalahari Desert and offers a habitat for countless, sometimes threatened, animal and plant species. Due to its outstanding ecological importance, the Okavango Delta was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2014.

ReconAfrica’s drill areas also overlap with the Kavango Zambezi Project (KAZA), the world’s largest transnational nature reserve, spanning 520,000 square kilometers in Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The KfW development bank has been supporting the project on behalf of the German government since 2012 as the main financier with a good 35 million euros. The aim of the huge sanctuary is, among other things, to restore the natural migration routes of the elephants, whose density in the Okavango region is higher than anywhere else in Africa. The project is also intended to promote tourism in order to promote economic development in the regions.



The Okavango extends over a length of 1700 kilometers

Image: Juliette Irmer





The goals of ReconAfrica contrast strongly with these efforts: On its website, the company is convinced that the Kavango Basin, as geologists call the region, contains “billions of barrels of oil”. The geochemist and ReconAfrica employee Daniel Jarvie even estimates that the basin could deliver a staggering 120 billion barrels of oil, which would make it one of the largest global oil discoveries in recent decades. In the event of economic success, ReconAfrica will receive a production license for 25 years and then, according to an investor presentation in 2019, plan hundreds of wells.

Only one license to explore the resources

“The biggest problem is the potential impact of oil and gas production on water resources,” says Surina Esterhuyse, a geohydrologist at the University of the Free State in South Africa. Namibia is a dry country with little and irregular rainfall. Groundwater supplies most of the water, a smaller part is taken from rivers such as the Okavango. The first test drilling took place near the Omatako River, which is connected to the Okavango River. “Aquifers in dry areas can no longer be cleaned once they are contaminated,” emphasizes Esterhuyse. That would be devastating for the 200,000 people living there, who are absolutely dependent on the water. In the event of surface water pollution, the Okavango Delta could also be affected.



The Okavango Delta is a popular destination for tourists.

Image: Juliette Irmer





In addition to possible water pollution, conservationists and scientists also fear a massive increase in water consumption. This would especially be the case if oil and gas were to be extracted using hydraulic fracturing, or fracking for short. In the controversial technology, water, sand and chemicals are pressed into the boreholes under high pressure, which breaks the rock and releases the oil and natural gas in the ground. The environmental impact of fracking is higher than that of conventional oil production: If not properly disposed of, the fracking mixtures can contaminate ground and surface water. Earthquakes can also be triggered.