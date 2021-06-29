For tourists – but also for all citizens – this summer it will be even easier to travel safely to reach stations, hotels and their destinations. Wetaxi has in fact announced an exclusive partnership with Trenitalia (Gruppo Fs Italiane) with the claim “The integration that simplifies the journey” and that combines the capillarity of the taxi service with the speed and convenience of trains, guaranteeing users exclusive advantages and the possibility of really getting anywhere. The app calls 100% Italian taxi – which first introduced the Guaranteed Maximum Rate – explains that “through a series of dedicated services and initiatives, which integrate trains and taxis and make it possible to travel in over 25 cities, Wetaxi users and all the millions of Trenitalia passengers will be able to easily plan their itineraries and travel with the Guaranteed Maximum Fare “.





A rate that now becomes even more more convenient thanks to the CartaFrecciaa program and the welcome bonus reserved for all Trenitalia passengers. Furthermore, thanks to the collaboration with Wetaxi, all Trenitalia passengers who enter the code ‘wetaxi4trenitalia’ when registering with the Wetaxi app or in the ‘Vouchers and Promotions’ section, will receive a discount voucher worth 5 euros to be used on the App which, for all new subscribers to the Wetaxi service, will be added to the 5 euro discount voucher to be used on the first journey paid through the app.

It will indeed It is possible to combine the CartaFreccia with your Wetaxi profile, in this way to the Members of the Trenitalia loyalty program, 1 CartaFreccia point will be credited throughout the summer for every 2 euro spent on taxi rides and paid in the app, while for journeys made starting from 1 September 2021 1 point will be credited for every 5 euro spent on taxi rides.

Born in 2017 in Turin for promoting an intelligent mobility model, Wetaxi allows travelers to book with a tap on their smartphone your own taxi to move more easily to or from the stations, reach your final destination and move, even during your stay on vacation, without worries, both day and night.

All this knowing in advance the waiting time of the car but above all how much it will spend, thanks to the Guaranteed Maximum Rate of Wetaxi: upon reaching its destination, the startup guarantees the payment in the app of the lower value between that calculated at the time of booking and that indicated by the taximeter. “Wetaxi’s mission has always been to make it easier and more sustainable

move by taxi, not only to better enjoy the cities but also the whole Italian territory, now, together with Trenitalia, we are making this objective more and more concrete ” underlines Massimiliano Curto, CEO of Wetaxi.