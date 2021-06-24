Wetaca is a company dedicated to the distribution of food in tuppers at home whose services are in high demand, especially by people who cannot cook due to lack of time. Now it is known that the company has sent an email to your customers requesting that they throw away the received containers in the last days.

“Today we are writing to ask you to please do not take the dishes from your last order. As you know, and as a food company that we are, every week we do clinical analysis of the dishes we make in order to maintain the highest standards quality”.

“In this week’s review we just saw that some of the dishes have not met this standard so, for prevention, we ask you to discard them and not consume them. Our priority is to take care of you, so If you have already consumed dishes and you have not felt or feel bad, do not worry. But if for any reason they have made you feel bad, we ask you to contact us via email so that we can assist you personally “explains the company.

Full refund

In addition, it assumes that “this is a nuisance” and undertakes to reimburse its users for the full amount of the order, including expenses. The company is responding openly to several clients who have requested information, but at the moment it has not published any official statement.

The Wetaca’s ‘modus operandi’ is the following: They open the menu on Thursdays and accept orders until the following Wednesday. The client can choose the day he wants to receive them and they arrive throughout the week. Since the alert email was sent on a Wednesday, many users had already eaten some tuppers.

Waiting for results

Andrés Casal, one of the founders of the firm, explained in eldiario.es that the analyzes performed “they are not one hundred percent conclusive”. Likewise, it recognized that they are still pending to obtain more rigorous results than confirm whether or not there really was a health problem and the exact nature of it: “We are not going to deliver anything without being sure that it is correct.”