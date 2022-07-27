There are people who prefer to use wet wipes to perform intimate hygiene after pooping. The habit, however, can be bad for the health of this part of the body.

The alert was given by doctor Evan Goldstein, who specializes in anal surgery and health for the LGBTQIA+ population, in an interview with Well+Good.

Compared to using toilet paper, wiping with a wet tissue can even bring about a greater feeling of cleanliness. However, the practice can disrupt the homeostasis – balance between good and bad bacteria – that are in the anus region.

If bad bacteria predominate in the area, it can lead to mold and irritation. The most common signs that this is happening are redness and discomfort in the anus.

“People tend to use baby wipes and then pull up their pants, so the moisture stays there. Moisture causes a change in bacteria, leading to irritation,” explained surgeon Evan Goldstein, who has an office in New York, in the United States.

The doctor explains that it is common for people who use wet wipes to have a sensation of fissures and hemorrhoids. In fact, what causes this are the irritations caused by the bad bacteria. For those with such symptoms, Goldstein advises a visit to the doctor.