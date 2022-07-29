He can smile Charles Leclerc at the end of the Hungarian Friday. Ferrari had arrived in Budapest with the role of favorite on their shoulders, with the obligation to win after the unfortunate trip to France and with the ambition to hit the target indicated by team principal Mattia Binotto, whom he had ‘invoked’ for this weekend a brace. For now, Carlos Sainz’s first place in FP1 has arrived and the Monegasque driver’s best time in FP2. The two F1-75s also impressed very well both in the qualifying simulation and in the race pace, already generating statements by apparent surrender in the Red Bull box. The possible cryptonite of this super Ferrari in Magyar sauce could however be represented by the bad weather. In fact, tomorrow there will almost certainly be intense rain and Leclerc’s fear refers to the now infamous ‘tire windows’.

The red 2022 edition has shown to suffer from this problem much less than in the past, but there is the will not to allow anything to ruin the qualification, a great strength of Ferraris this season. “In view of tomorrow it will be essential to be able to put the tires in the ideal window of use, which is always difficult when it rains. For Sunday I am confident that we have done the right job. Today we mainly focused on fine-tuning. We also did some race simulations since tomorrow’s free practice will likely be difficult to gather useful information for the race. As usual, the track has evolved a lot, even if less than we expected“, Commented the boy from the Principality of Monaco.