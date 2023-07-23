Essam Al-Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

Godolphin’s “Wet Paint” shone, supervised by Brad Cox and led by Flavian Pratt, when she brilliantly outperformed her rival “Sacred Wish” near the finish line in the Class One Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Racecourse.

The filly, descended from Plame, rushed in the final stages after suffering an early collision at the moment of leaving the gate in the 1800-meter race, before applying to her rival, to advance her by a neck, and the two leading fillies moved away by 8.5 lengths from the Kentucky Oaks Gambling Girl runner-up, who finished third.

Flavien Prat said: “I was expecting to catch the lead at the corner into the straight, but Sacred Wish really managed to keep the momentum going, and I was worried going into the last furlong mark even though Wheat Point is such a calm filly, she always gives it her all, and today she did exceptionally well.

Brad Cox said: “It’s a massive achievement to add a Class 1 win to the Wet Paint record. She did a lot in the Oaklawn winter by winning three major races, then ran well in the Kentucky Oaks, and was probably unlucky not to finish third. On her last run at Ellis Park she did well and I was very relieved with her condition, and the race was a preparatory platform for this race.

“The Alabama Stakes is a logical destination for the future, and we will discuss that with the Godolphin team, but I firmly believe in her ability to perform at a distance of a mile and a quarter of a mile, given her style of running, as she confirmed today that she is comfortable running in Saratoga.”