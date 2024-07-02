For many the name of Danilo Bertazzi may not be immediately associated with a very well-known television personality, as well as a very creative television author. Yet, he is very well known, in particular for the Millennials.

Many of us loved him as Tonio Cartoonone of the most popular and followed characters on children’s television. Well, now that you have surely recognized and remembered him, it is time to announce the wonderful news for the television author. Bertazzi, in fact, got married.

Our beloved Tonio Cartonio shared this special moment on Instagramshowing his joy to his followers. A simple “Yes”, but full of meaning, sealed the union with his long-time partner, Roberto Nozza. He has been in a relationship with him for twelve years now. Accompanied by the hashtag “loveislove”, or “love is love”, Danilo has published emotional photos, in which he appears with an uncontrollable smile, dressed in white, lily of the valley in his hand and hugging his partner.

In addition to the pictures of the bride and groomBertazzi also shows a photo of their hands intertwined, highlighting the wedding rings. In the short collection there is also a shot with Roberto’s parents. The ceremony took place in Brianza, near the house of Danilo’s in-laws. The ceremony took place on a day of heavy rain which, as the actor and television writer wrote on Instagram, brought good luck: “Wet newlyweds, lucky newlyweds”.

At 64, Danilo Bertazzi has therefore decided to marry Roberto Nozza, his boyfriend of many years and many shared experiences. At the beginning of the year, a post celebrating their twelfth anniversary and announced the wedding. At the time, fans had read on the actor’s profile: “2024 will be the year of yes, I do. We just have to decide the date.”

This significant event has only served to consolidate an already strong bond. In an interview with ‘Fatto Quotidiano’, Bertazzi declared with sobriety and simplicity: “I take life with serenity, enjoying my loved ones, like my partner Roberto, and work, while it lasts.”