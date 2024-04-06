Something that looks like a homemade bingo card is stuck to the handlebars of the e-bike of Christine Louter from Amsterdam. She stops at the entrance to the cycle path at Parnassia in the dunes of Overveen. There is a fence on the path. Here she wants to turn right. “66 is not possible?” she asks the green-clad volunteers at the fence.

'Dune coach' Jaap Tol (68) immediately knows what she is referring to. The next 'node'. “Then you will get your feet wet,” he answers decisively. He points to the bright red banner with the text 'Extremely high water! Through traffic not possible. And on his knees. “The water is up to here. Reaching 66 will be difficult.”

Louter looks at the dots with numbers on her bicycle handlebars and gestures to her companion: then come right back. “You just don't expect it on such a beautiful day,” she says. “But that water may need a little more time to subside.”

Finally sun, finally softer air. Thousands of people take advantage of the first beautiful day of the season in the dune area and the coast of North Holland. But the consequences of months of persistent rain can still be seen everywhere – and are disrupting some plans. In many places, walking and cycling paths are so flooded that they are no longer passable. Anyone who wants to walk from the station in Overveen to the popular beach bar Parnassia aan Zee will encounter some obstacles.

Some tough cyclists take a run-up and ride through the water, legs up. Others lift their racing bikes above their heads as they wade through the water. “But what is really not allowed,” says Tol to a gentleman who wants to continue at all costs, “is taking your bicycle off the paths.” The ranger has just cycled into the park to warn people or, where necessary, to issue fines. “It is breeding season,” says Tol. “As soon as you leave the path you disturb the nests.”

Highest groundwater level

In more than a hundred years, since the measurements began, the groundwater has not been this high here, explains hydrologist Lucas Borst of PWN. The drinking water company is also the manager of this Natura 2000 dune area. “It is half to a whole meter higher than normal,” he says over the phone. And for months. “That is of course due to the heavy rain that has fallen since October. That may be annoying for cyclists or walkers, but for us it is not such a problem.” It is even good for the recovery of nature after the drought of recent years. “Most nature can handle this just fine,” he says.

It was much wetter here around 1800, says Borst. “Many dune valleys were created because the wind blew the sand away to the groundwater level.” Drainage started in the mid-19th century, for purposes such as agriculture and drinking water extraction. In recent years, nature managers have increasingly advocated 'rewetting' policies: raising groundwater to restore ecosystems and enable storage of organic carbon in the soil. “But that rewetting policy actually means less drying out,” says Borst. “The land has been parched for a hundred years, and that is now partly being wiped out.”

Volunteers Jaap Tol and his partner Marion Immink (70) are deployed on a busy day like today to warn people. “One responds more understanding than the other,” Immink laughs. “People sometimes have the idea that it is their right to enjoy such a beautiful day exactly as they want.” The dune coaches are not really allowed to hold people back. “We only provide information.” It usually goes like this: Tol: “Do you want to be in this?” Cyclist: “Yes, that's allowed, right?” Tol: “You're getting wet.” Cyclist: “No problem.” Tol: “Your electric motor could break down.” Ultimately, most people turn around. Some people ask why the water is not actually pumped out. That is not only undesirable but also “technically unfeasible,” says Borst. “It is a huge surface, the water is really everywhere.”

Thijs Risselada noticed that. He walked with a friend from Santpoort towards Parnassia. Despite his special 'finger boots' intended for water, he didn't like having to wade. “Really an ice bath,” he says on the terrace of the beach pavilion, where he is warming up. His friend's children are just eating popsicles. “You know how it is with the Dutch: one ray of sunshine and everyone goes out. But of course we could have imagined that all that rainwater had not yet disappeared.”

The current situation may continue for a while. “It is expected that it will decrease as vegetation sucks on the groundwater. And there is more evaporation than precipitation.” That could take another month. But the average groundwater level will increase “due to climate change” anyway, says Borst. “The extremes are getting bigger.” This means that in the long term the paths may have to be moved or that some parts of the dune can no longer be opened to visitors. “We will have to adapt.”