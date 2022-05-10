To the surprise of the fans, “Westworld”, season 4, shared his first trailer. HBO has released a preview of the return of his series, in which Evan Rachel WoodJeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul and more will return.

Lovers of this captivating story, it seems, will have a lot to do, since Lisa Joy, the co-creator with her husband Jonathan Nolan, warned that the new chapters would serve to discover new worlds.

Trailer for “Westworld” Season 4

What will we see in season 4 of “Westworld”?

Last season’s plot deviated a bit from the usual to focus more on the outside world and Caleb (Aaron Paul). Of course, there were some trips, like the one in World War II, that became important in the plot. On this occasion, the cast will travel back in time, with moments including a mobster Tommy, as seen in the trailer.

The Resurrection of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood)

In relation to the first trailer for “Westworld” 4, fans have been surprised to see the return of Evan Rachel Wood’s character: Dolores. She had sacrificed herself at the end of season 3, so her return has raised more than one question.

Premiere date of “Westworld”, season 4

After two years of waiting, HBO to release ‘Westworld’, season 4, on June 26 at 9.00 pm The show will also stream on HBO Max at the same time.