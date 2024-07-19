After three years of legal battle and six years of marriage, there is now a divorce agreement between Weston Coppola Cage, 34 (son of Nicolas Cage and his ex-girlfriend from the early nineties, Christina Fulton), and Hila Arounian. The news, which has been released exclusively by the American magazine TMZ This Friday, July 19, is a new setback for the actor’s firstborn. Less than a week ago, the international media reported on his police arrest for allegedly assaulting and injuring his mother with a knife. Fulton herself was in charge of clarifying doubts with a statement: “[En plena psicosis] By the time I arrived to offer support and comfort, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and suffered serious injuries.” Added to the singer and performer’s complicated mental condition is this divorce from his third wife, with whom he welcomed his twin daughters, Venice and Cyress, four years old, into the world in 2020.

The couple has been fighting over the divorce agreement since 2021. In the end, it was the musician’s recent arrest and his alleged violence and mental health problems that played the final trick on him. His now ex-wife has been the big beneficiary of the agreement: she has obtained exclusive legal and physical custody of the twins, and he has no visitation rights until a new court ruling is obtained. According to the official documents of the case, consulted by TMZ, She has the power to decide her daughters’ future, such as their schooling or control of their passports, without the need for her father’s signature, although the court determines that the entrepreneur cannot leave the United States for a period of more than two months.

More information

The entrepreneur has refused to pay him monthly support, but the musician must pay her $1,000 before the end of July. The only requirement for her is that she must return some of Weston Coppola’s personal belongings, including two pendants (one of a dragon and one of a frying pan), a keyboard, three framed pictures of his band, crystal skulls and a civil war document signed by Giuseppe Garibaldi, one of the main architects of Italian unification.

The mother of the twins was seeking information about the money Nicolas Cage transferred to her son through a trust. In fact, her lawyers claimed that the entrepreneur had “personal knowledge that Nicolas Cage had financed this litigation from the beginning to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” thus accusing the Oscar winner of bribery. For their part, Weston Coppola Cage’s lawyers argued that there was no need to drag the Hollywood actor into the legal drama: “Nicolas Cage is not a party to this case and is not a resident of California. His testimony is not relevant to any issue in this matter.”

Weston has been married and divorced three times – his father has already done so four times and he is on his fifth marriage. In 2011 he married Nikki Williams, with whom he was with for a very short time. In 2013 he went to the altar again to marry Danielle Cage, with whom he has two children. Now the musician is going through a turbulent period, but it is nothing new. The media has always branded him as a rebellious and violent person. In 2015 he confessed to being struggling with “substance abuse” and revealed his “sobriety journey” to the magazine Peoplealthough he has also made headlines for participating in fights, and for having been arrested in 2017 for driving under the influence of alcohol, hitting a person and fleeing in Los Angeles. Even so, Weston has always enjoyed the unconditional support of his father, who has never separated from his son despite bad times.

Earlier this month, Weston’s mother also defended him in a statement she issued after Weston’s arrest and subsequent release. “As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s current mental health crisis,” Fulton said in her statement. “It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs,” she insisted. Weston has suffered from mental health issues in the past that have led to his admission to psychiatric clinics. Fulton tried in 2011 to have her son’s stay in a psychiatric facility extended longer than he wanted, something that caused him to distance himself from her and seek refuge with his father, claiming that he was already an adult and did not need her.