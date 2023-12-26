Monday morning is not a good time to discuss the election results in detail with the gardeners in Westland. At the end of concrete parking lots near the greenhouses, behind the stainless steel intercoms with security cameras, secretaries sit in reception halls with well-maintained houseplants. Not today: it's too busy, they say. Perhaps tomorrow.

'The clock' will start running again on Monday, Westland pot plant grower Olaf van der Voort (51) explains by telephone the next morning. By the clock he means the auction clock, which is turned off during the weekend. On the first working day of the week, gardeners take stock of how sales went in the shops during the weekend and what the status of the stocks of the intermediaries is. Moreover, at this time of year, gardeners change crops without crop lighting in their greenhouse. And it's almost Christmas.

More than seventeen years ago, during the House of Representatives elections, the CDA fell just short of an absolute majority in the eleven village centers in South Holland, which are wedged between the Nieuwe Waterweg, the sea and The Hague and Rotterdam. Last November, almost a third of the residents of the municipality of Westland voted for the PVV.

Wilders' win is remarkable. Greenhouse horticulture is the most important economic sector in the area, according to figures from the municipality. It accounts for 60 to 80 percent of the regional economy, writes a municipal spokesperson. Thanks to thousands of migrant workers, gardeners can export far beyond the Westland and they receive sustainability subsidies. And Wilders wants a referendum on a Nexit, restricting labor migration and putting climate policy through the paper shredder. After the elections, gardeners expressed their concerns.

A peeing Calvin

Voters think differently. Under the glass roofs of the De Tuinen shopping center in Naaldwijk, it is striking that no voter themselves mentions the economic importance of the horticultural sector as a decisive factor in their choice. Jenny (60), on her way to the supermarket, voted FVD because of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which according to her “drives everything”. She doesn't want her last name in the newspaper. Rob van Delden (70) voted NSC, because of Pieter Omtzigt, he says at the Gerry Weber store. Gerdiene de Bloeme, a pharmacy assistant in Hoek van Holland, chose the Christian Union. “A social party that cares for the weak and not just thinks about economic growth.” She calls it a shame that so many people voted for the PVV.

When voters mention greenhouse horticulture, they do so in the same breath as the burden they experience from migrant workers. The houses they occupy. Or the driving licenses they would receive for free, while their son had to pay for driving lessons himself. This is what Rob Bulsing (59) from Naaldwijk and his partner, also called Jenny (46), say, for example. They are just walking out of the Rituals. “Why a free driver's license? That is unfair.”

Rob is a photographer and lives on benefits. On the back of his car he placed a sticker of the cartoon character Calvin urinating on the WEF logo. “Do you get it?” He also refers to the conspiracy theory. Jenny is a park manager at the local tennis club. They have been voting for the PVV for as long as possible.

Westlands MuseumGustaaf van Gaalen Nowadays, young people mainly work in supermarkets. And mainly migrants work in the greenhouses

Rob is angry. As far as he is concerned, Timmermans should leave as soon as possible, because of his 'CO 2 -tax plans'. And “gay or lesbian? Fine. But don't shove it in my face like that,” he says. And according to Rob, the current method of sex education for children must stop as soon as possible.

This view is reminiscent of a motion that was adopted in November in the Westland municipal council, in which FVD called for the cancellation of a youth consultation hour on sexual health care. This would impose 'woke and LGBTI ideas'.

Rob understands that people come to the Netherlands. And he doesn't blame them either. In fact, he would do it too if the opportunity to flee presented itself. “But we are full.” He refers to the shortage of houses in Westland. And the importance of the migrant worker for the economy? Of course it is important that money is made. But that has to be fair, says Rob. For Westlanders who do not work in the sector, and also for migrant workers. “They are sometimes exploited too.”

Carla and Kenneth

A five-hundred-meter walk from the shopping center, in the glass town hall of Westland, the deputy leader of LPF Westland appears to understand PVV voters quite well. “It is a protest vote and a strategic vote to pull policy to the right,” says John Witkamp, ​​a councilor for twenty years. He is a member of one of the last factions in the Netherlands that still bear the abbreviation LPF in its name – although since 2010 the letters no longer stand for Lijst Pim Fortuyn, but for Local Political Federation.

His party advised Westlanders to vote for BBB, JA21, BVNL or the PVV. Witkamp himself voted for the PVV for strategic reasons. That party also says it stands up for entrepreneurs, Witkamp says in the faction room at the town hall. A portrait of Fortuyn hangs in every corner. One with a signature of the politician, two of the Rotterdammer with his cavalier-king Charles spaniels Carla and Kenneth and one of Fortuyn on the beach with the dogs.

chairman of Greenhouse Horticulture NetherlandsAdri Bom More and more people are not necessarily interested in horticulture

Witkamp thinks that you should not take Wilders' words too literally, and that the consequences for greenhouse horticulture will not be too bad if the PVV were to govern. With his plea against free movement of workers and a Netherlands with its own borders, Wilders mainly aims to better represent the interests of the Netherlands in Europe, says Witkamp. And it will certainly not immediately have consequences for migrant workers from within the European Union, the municipal councilor thinks.

That sounds different than it does election manifesto van Wilders, in which he writes that he wants to establish a work permit. The party wants that employees from other countries, including within the EU, must receive permission from the government to come and work here.

The PVV is actually good for Westland, Witkamp thinks, because the party is finally putting the interests of the Netherlands first. Nowadays, gardeners are mainly bothered by the government, according to Witkamp. “The sector is being taxed blindly.”

There are industrial estates outside the center of Naaldwijk and the municipality around them is filled with greenhouses. An endless stream of trucks with German, Polish or Dutch license plates drives on the roads. A number of greenhouses give off an orange-pink glow due to the LED lighting inside.

In the past, gardeners did not have intercoms or security cameras and you could walk straight into the greenhouses. Gustaaf van Gaalen (60) should know. He grew up in the Westland. He is now the manager of the Westlands Museum and gives guided tours between showers.

Brother, sister, nephew or niece

When he was small, Van Gaalen says behind the old farm that has been transformed into a museum, the greenhouses had side doors and the facades were not yet whitewashed. He could play with neighboring boys in their parents' greenhouses. He saw the roses growing and tomatoes turning red. “Now that is no longer possible. Partly because of hygiene measures.”

It was also common to work in greenhouses. It was Van Gaalen's first part-time job. He started as a tomato picker. That made you completely green, he says. Van Gaalen runs his hand over his head, as if he is shaking the green from his hair again. “Now young people mainly work in the supermarket. And mainly migrant workers work in the greenhouses.”

He knows that gardening has been practiced in the Westland for a long time. Good soil, many hours of sunshine, a mild climate and the proximity of large cities with a demand for food, made the area a major player in greenhouse horticulture.

Behind the museum, the historic garden explains how first walls, then glass and then greenhouses became important to gardeners. This development has also included an increase in scale in recent decades in order to compete. Figures from Wageningen University show that the total number of hectares of greenhouse horticulture in the Netherlands has remained the same since the 2000s (more than 10,000 hectares, of which approximately 4,400 hectares in Westland), but the number of companies has fallen from approximately 11,000 to 3,500 throughout the Netherlands.

The result – also tell Adri Bom, chairman of Glastuinbouw Nederland and who has lived in Westland for thirty years – is that in the past everyone in Westland had a brother, sister, nephew or niece with a greenhouse horticulture company. That is less obvious now. “And as a result, the importance of horticulture diminishes during elections,” she says. “More and more people are not necessarily interested in horticulture.”

Olaf van der Voort and three employees in one of his greenhouses in Honselerdijk, Westland: “The demand for housing is also high for Westlanders.” Photo Merlin Daleman

David Attenborough

She hopes that coalition formation will be based on 'the facts'. “We have to think about what economy we want in the future. The labor market is already extremely tight, but this will not become less so due to an aging population. Whatever the outcome, we continue to need people from outside the Netherlands.” She thinks that the problem is not the migrant workers, but the housing shortage, which is now mainly linked to migrants through a frame. Westlanders also suffer from the shortage of houses, she says.

Westland pot plant grower Olaf van der Voort, who took over the company from his father, also notices this in his employees. “They see Ukrainians or status holders moving into houses where Dutch people go out. While the demand for homes for Westlanders is also high. In this way, housing shortage and migration are becoming increasingly closer together.”

He wants to emphasize that David Attenborough is in A Life on Our Planet (2020) advocates Dutch greenhouse horticulture. For the unparalleled efficiency, for the knowledge. “If we take production away from here, it will move to other countries and knowledge will disappear.”

Van der Voort would like to see a multi-year plan for the industries. “What do we want as a country?” Because policy is changed every four years by politicians, it is not easy for Van der Voort to anticipate the future. While his sector, he says, is significantly (viz 9.2 billion euros) contributes to the economy.

At the same time, he is not panicking about PVV's profit and the possible consequences for greenhouse horticulture in terms of labor migration or sustainability. The sector is innovative, he says. “If our work becomes more difficult, we will come up with a solution.”

