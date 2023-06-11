The scene is embarrassing for Ukraine while for the Russian propaganda machine it is a self-esteem shot. The videos released by the military on both sides show up to nine US Bradley infantry vehicles, a German Leopard tank and an anti-mine vehicle killed in combat. In a matter of minutes, the Ukrainian 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade lost between 5% and 10% of its armored infantry on the Zaporizhia front on Thursday. The images also confirmed that the weapons provided by NATO allies to Ukraine have already gone into action in the counteroffensive. This Saturday, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has confirmed “counter-offensive actions”, although he has refused to give details about the stage in which they are.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have imposed an information blackout. The details that kyiv provides of the counteroffensive are minimal and media access to the combat zones has been restricted—even more. The war analysis centers depend on the information provided by the Russian military in their Telegram accounts. It is above all from these that it is known how the Ukrainian Army is trying to break through the Russian defenses in Zaporizhia by two sectors, in a pincer maneuver. In the westernmost sector, in the assault on the village of Mala Tokmachka, the Ukrainian 47th Brigade and 33rd Mechanized Brigade advanced into a trap with their vehicles newly supplied by the Western Allies.

Bradleys column carried infantry escorted by a Leopard tank and a mine control vehicle leading the way. The Ukrainian units were hit by drone bombs and in the withdrawal, the armored vehicles fell into a minefield. One of the videos, filmed by a Ukrainian soldier from one of the armored vehicles, shows how soldiers came out of the explosions alive while the gun of a Bradley covered their retreat.

For Russian propaganda, the fact that they have already knocked out three Leopard tanks in a week is a blessing. Ukrainian propaganda had for months fed an image of the invincibility of Western-supplied weapons, but the reality is that this summer’s counter-offensive will be far more complex than the counter-offensives that in 2022 liberated Kharkov province and the western half of Kharkiv province. Kherson. By then, the Russian defense lines were minimal. The invader has erected 800 kilometers of triple lines of defense since last summer, with obstacles and anti-tank ditches, minefields, barbed wire, machine gun nests, bunkers and buried artillery positions.

The military theory indicates that an Army that attacks requires a superiority of three to one with respect to the one that defends. In an interview last April with EL PAÍS, the Ukrainian general Sergei Melnik estimated that the superiority, for the defenses that they would find in the counteroffensive, should be four or six to one.

Sergei Melnik, Ukrainian brigadier general and top military official in the Kharkiv region. Legion Marsel

Ukraine’s allies have contributed hundreds of armored vehicles and weapons to the Ukrainian offensive this year. Military analyst Volodimir Dacenko published a series of graphs in May showing that the forces of the two armies had evened out thanks to Western supplies of new equipment and Russian losses after 15 months of war. Both armies now have half a million troops on the ground, a similar number of tanks—1,500 Russia, 1,400 Ukraine—and 2,000 howitzers on the Ukrainian side versus 3,000 Russians. As for armored transport and infantry assault, the imbalance remains large: Russia has about 12,000 units compared to Ukraine’s 6,500, half. But when the war began, in February 2022, the invader had eight times more armor than Ukraine, according to Dacenko.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have supplied some of their most widely used armored infantry models in recent decades, better than the majority Soviet vehicles on the Russian and Ukrainian side. On the Zaporizhia front, in addition to the Bradleys, the use of the French AMX-10 has already been identified, which stands out for its firepower. Oryx, a reference group for the analysis of military assets in this war, assures that Ukraine has already lost two AMX-10 armored vehicles. Also in Mala Tokmachka it has been confirmed, based on Russian videos, the destruction of other Western infantry vehicles by bomb drones: the 4×4 Humvee and the MaxxPro (US-made) and Mastiff (British) armored assault vehicles.

Several Humvees and MaxxPros have been used in the recent occupation of Russian territory, in the Belgorod province, by foreign paramilitaries supported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This operation seeks to force Russia to divert military units at the front to defend its borders. The main group of these assailants are two Russian far-right organizations opposed to the Vladimir Putin regime. The presence of Polish volunteers has also been confirmed. The Government of the United States and that of Belgium have opened an investigation to clarify why weapons supplied to Ukraine are being used to invade Russian territory. For NATO it is a red line that its weapons are not used on Russian soil. In addition to MaxxPros and Humvees, the raiders in Belgorod were armed with Belgian SCAR rifles, Czech Brens and Swedish AT-4 rocket launchers.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeri Zaluzhni during a ceremony in kyiv on March 10. Sefanyak_Yurii (Global Images Ukraine via Getty )

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeri Zaluzhni, had saved this weaponry for the moment of truth, and it has already arrived. It has been confirmed that German Gepard mobile anti-aircraft guns have been on the front lines for weeks to repel attacks by drones and manned aircraft. To the American batteries of Himars precision missiles, decisive in destroying Russian command posts and their supply chain in the rear, is now added the use of British-French Storm Shadow missiles. The first long-range rockets in the hands of Ukraine have been regularly battering Russian bases and important centers for weapons and other resources for troops far from the front lines over the past month.

Igor Girkin, a Russian ultra-nationalist of Ukrainian origin and a veteran of the Donbas war —in addition to being persecuted by international justice—, a habitual critic of Putin’s command and his ministers for considering that they are not conducting the invasion well, wrote this Saturday that the counteroffensive It had started badly for Ukraine, with little progress, for insisting on breaking the enemy lines on such a difficult front: “The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has made a clear mistake of lack of flexibility.” In the different visits that EL PAÍS has made since January to the Zaporizhia front, Ukrainian soldiers from infantry and armored brigades have explained that the orography of the area, with its vast plains and few forests, leaves an assault with these units highly exposed. An attack on this part of the front requires clear superiority in artillery and air. Last winter’s Russian offensive in this same area ended in resounding failure.

Girkin, however, warns that the offensive has only just begun, and that the resources provided by the West that Zaluzhni has to break the Russian lines are formidable: “The battle has just begun, the enemy [Ucrania] it is committing a large number of rear assets to the front, 300-400 tanks and a similar number of infantry vehicles. The battle has started well for our troops, but it is too early to judge what will happen.”

