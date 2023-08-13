“Ships have been advised to pass (the area) as far as possible from Iranian territorial waters” to reduce the risk of seizure, US Fifth Fleet spokesman Tim Hawkins told AFP on Sunday.

He pointed out that the International Coalition for Maritime Security and Protection and Ensuring the Safety of Sea Corridors (IMSC), which is led by Washington, “notifies regional seafarers of appropriate precautionary measures to reduce the risk of (ships) being detained based on the current regional tensions that we seek to calm.”

The alliance, which was established in 2019, includes 11 countries, namely the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Bahrain, Albania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and the Seychelles, and its mission is to “provide security for shipping in the Middle East region,” according to its website.

Other warnings

On the other hand, Britain’s Maritime Security Agency (UKMTO) confirmed late Saturday that it had been informed of “a growing threat around the Strait of Hormuz,” through which a third of the world’s seaborne oil passes.

The agency recommended “all transiting ships to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.”

Maritime security company Ambry also announced in a statement Saturday afternoon that “Greek authorities, with the support of the European Maritime Control Mission in the Strait of Hormuz (EMASOH) and US diplomatic authorities, have warned that a commercial vessel flying an unknown flag may be attacked in the Strait of Hormuz within hours.” The next 12 to 72.

So far, the Iranian authorities have not commented on these warnings.

Agreement and rivalry