There were multiple rumors about a new version of being developed The squid game and that on this occasion an American imaginary would be portrayed. Now it is mentioned that David Fincher would be involved in the project.

The Playlist reported that director David Fincher would be involved in the project and that, in fact, for the last two years he would have been dedicating himself to this.

Among Fincher’s productions, the following stand out: The mysterious case of Benjamin Button (2008), mank (2020), Loss (2014), Zodiac (2007) and The girl with the dragon tattoo (2011), so we already know what to expect.

At the end of the day His career in the development of psychological thrillers would definitely set a sophisticated cadence in the project of The squid game which, it is suggested, would be a completely new canvas, being an edition in the United States. Anything could happen.

However, details have not yet been officially revealed. everything is between winks and rumors, We must be awaiting official information.

The success of The squid game was huge, so people keep hoping that a new season will surpass its predecessor, How far could this ball royale go? Too many expectations on Fincher’s back.

Where can I watch The Squid Game?

All episodes of the first season of the series are available on Netflix. Remember that the first season consists of nine episodes and almost all of them last one hour. On the other hand, the delivery of The challenge It is also found on the platform, it is made up of ten chapters.

Furthermore, recently, the platform premiered a series that has similar motifs but a unique aesthetic, if you liked the style of The squid game you could give a chance to The 8 Show, whose review we made in TierraGamer, take a look: The 8 Show: A parody and social experiment that will invite you to recognize your own role in society and that you can now see on Netflix

