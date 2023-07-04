Western shore | The biggest operation in Jenin in 20 years: Palestinian Abbas announced that he had cut ties with Israel

Eight people have been killed and at least 50 injured in Israel’s large-scale attack on Jenin. According to Israel, it is fighting terrorism.

Eight one person has been killed in an Israeli attack on the city of Jenin in the West Bank, the news agencies AFP and Reuters say.

Israel struck Jenin with drones at night on Monday. The strikes targeted a building located in the middle of a large refugee camp, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC reports.

According to news agencies, at least hundreds of Israeli soldiers are participating in the operation.

Fighting between the Israeli armed forces and Palestinian fighters has continued into Monday. According to news agencies, repeated explosions and firefights have been confirmed in Jenin.

In addition to the planes, Israel has sent helicopters and ground troops to Jenin, among other things.

Smoke rose in Jenin during a major Israeli military operation on Monday, June 3.

of the Palestinian Authority eight Palestinians have been killed and 50 injured, ten of them seriously.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas the spokesman stated on Monday, according to Reuters, that Israel’s operation was “a new war crime against our defenseless people”.

Later on Monday, Abbas announced that he had cut off contact and security coordination with Israel.

Abbas made his statement after meeting with other Palestinian Authority leaders. Abbas has cut off cooperation with Israel due to violence several times before.

The violence on the West Bank has escalated for a year already. of The Guardian according to the violence in the region, a total of 133 Palestinians have died this year.

Palestinian fighters clashed with Israeli forces in Jenin in the West Bank on Monday.

of Israel according to the armed forces, the drone attacks were aimed at a building in the refugee camp, which has served as the command center of a group called the Jenin Brigades. It includes, among others, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization.

According to Reuters, in addition to Islamic Jihad, for example, Fatah and Hamas organizations operate in the refugee camp. According to The Guardian, around 11,000 people live in the camp.

On Monday, a spokesman for the Israeli Armed Forces Richard Hecht said for the BBCthat the Israeli forces will not stay in Jenin, but the operation will focus on “certain targets inside the camp”.

“It can take hours, a day or two, as long as it takes to break the mindset where the place [pakolaisleiri] is a safe haven for terrorists,” Hecht said, according to the BBC.

of the United States the administration announced on Monday that it supports Israel.

“We support Israel’s security and right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organizations,” a White House spokesman said, according to Reuters.

Later on Monday, the US State Department urged to avoid civilian casualties.

“It is of the utmost importance to take all possible precautions to avoid civilian casualties,” the Foreign Ministry informed Reuters.

The youths escaped during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, West Bank, on Monday.

According to the BBC it has been difficult for ambulances to reach the injured in Jenin due to heavy fighting.

A resident interviewed by AFP in an overcrowded hospital Mahmoud Hawashi described the situation as “catastrophic”. Hawashi also thought that the situation would escalate further.

“If more Palestinian blood is shed, more Israeli blood will also be shed.”

The BBC also reports that Israeli forces have used tear gas in the streets of Jenin.

of Israel the attack has been considered a significant escalation in the violence in the West Bank. According to AFP and BBC, the operation is the largest in years.

of The Guardian according to Israel’s incursion into Jenin is the first since 2002. At that time, the second Palestinian intifada, or popular uprising, was underway in Jenin.

In 2002, about 52 Palestinians and 23 Israeli soldiers were killed in the Battle of Jenin.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.