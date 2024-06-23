Western shore | Israeli soldiers tied a wounded Palestinian soldier to the hood of a military vehicle, the Israeli military is investigating the incident

West coast|A Palestinian man was wounded in a firefight on the West Bank in the vicinity of the Jenin refugee camp.

With manned The soldiers who carried the wounded Palestinian man on the hood of a military vehicle in the West Bank acted in violation of the rules of the Israeli Armed Forces, says the Israeli Armed Forces. The issue was reported by the Israeli media, among others Times of Israel and Haaretz.

A video shot in the Jenin refugee camp in which a Palestinian man was tied to the hood of an Israeli military vehicle had spread on social media on Saturday.

According to the Times of Israel, Israeli soldiers had been in the vicinity of the refugee camp to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israel. According to the Israeli Armed Forces, the Israeli soldiers ended up in a firefight.

During the firefight, Israeli soldiers wounded a Palestinian man and arrested him, the Times of Israel reports. According to the newspaper, the Israeli forces suspect that the man they wounded took part in the firefight. He was transported from the area tied to the hood.

The Israeli military says it is investigating the incident.

“The action seen in the video is against the instructions of the Israeli Armed Forces and the behavior expected of soldiers,” the Israeli Armed Forces said.

According to the armed forces, the wounded man was eventually taken to the Palestinian Red Crescent for treatment.