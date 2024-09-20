Western shore | Israeli soldiers threw bodies from rooftops

Western shore|According to international law, even the bodies of enemies must be treated with respect. Violation of the rule can meet the hallmarks of a war crime.

of Israel soldiers have been videoed throwing Palestinian bodies from rooftops in the West Bank. For example, the US news agency AP, the British newspaper tell about it The Guardian and Israeli Haaretz.

The actions were recorded on video in Qabatiya, where Israel has been accelerating its operations since the end of August.

According to AP, the video shows several situations where soldiers treat corpses badly.

In the first of them, three Israeli soldiers lift a seemingly rigid body and drag it to the edge of the roof. After peeking over the edge of the roof, they throw the body down.

In another situation, soldiers hold a lifeless body by the limbs and swing it over the edge of the roof. In the third, the soldiers kick the body over the edge of the roof.

In addition to the video evidence, both AP’s own reporter and several other media representatives who have seen the actions of the soldiers have been present.

According to the Israeli army, the actions do not represent the values ​​of the army.

International right by soldiers must treat the corpses of everyone – including the enemy – with respect. Violation of the rule can meet the hallmarks of a war crime.

AP points out that the videos that have now become public are only the latest example of suspicions that Israeli soldiers commit excessive violence against Palestinians.

In the summer, for example, it became public casewhere Israeli soldiers tied a wounded Palestinian man to the hood of a car in the West Bank. About a month after the incident, the UN published the reportaccording to which Israel has imprisoned and tortured thousands of Palestinians since last October.

However, according to the organization interviewed by the news agency AP, Israeli soldiers are rarely held accountable for the way they treat Palestinians.