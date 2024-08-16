Western shore | EU’s Borrell intends to propose sanctions against Israel

West coast|In addition to Gaza, violence has intensified in recent months in the West Bank in the Palestinian territories, where Israel has established settlements that violate international law.

of the EU representative responsible for external relations Josep Borrell intends to propose sanctions against Israel due to violent attacks by settlers in the Palestinian territories.

Borrell writes in Xthat some representatives of the Israeli regime and other entities that enable the violence to continue would be the target of the sanctions.

Sanctions require the approval of all EU member states.

One a Palestinian died late on Thursday when dozens of masked Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village called Jit in the West Bank, reports, among other things Times of Israel. In addition, one person was seriously wounded.

The Israeli administration said it condemned the attack.

Israel has established settlements in violation of international law, for example, in the West Bank. The violence of settlers and Israeli forces against Palestinians is increased in recent months in the West Bank under the shadow of the Gaza war.