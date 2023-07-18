The first meeting between the Personal Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations for the Western SaharaStaffan de Mistura, and Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf.

This is the first meeting between the diplomat and Attaf since the latter was appointed minister by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on 16 March.

According to reports, the meeting would have taken place at the request of the Personal Envoy and would have focused on relaunching the political process to seek a solution to the Western Sahara dispute and on the forthcoming resumption of roundtables, as well as on Algeria’s role in this context.