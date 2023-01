01:48 Brahim Ghali, President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SARD) and Secretary General of the Polisario Front, salutes the flag of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. January 13, 2023. AFP – RYAD KRAMDI

In a refugee camp in Algeria, the Polisario Front celebrates its XVI Congress, a key event, since it is the first after returning to war against Morocco in 2020, so they hope to have a new military strategy with which to dispute the territory of Western Sahara.