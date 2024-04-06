Western Railway | The one-hour train received a poor reading in the profitability assessment: The new assessment is completely the opposite

The profitability of the billion-dollar construction project can be determined from the profitability assessment obtained by HS.

Turku The Hourly Train project, which is preparing a high-speed rail connection between Helsinki and Helsinki, is still profitable. Last December, Länsirata was chosen as the new name of the project.

The profitability of the multibillion-dollar construction project can be seen from the profitability assessment obtained by HS, which was prepared by the Länsirata project company with, among others, Siemens consultants.

The profitability assessment was made for applying for EU CEF financial support. The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) offers support for the development of transport, energy and telecommunication networks.

The project company is applying for EU money for the construction planning of the entire connection and for the construction of the connection intervals Espoo-Hista and Salo-Hajala, a total of 176.28 million euros. The total costs of construction planning and the two connection intervals are around 600 million euros.

The EU will make a decision on granting CEF support in July.

Profitability assessment According to Länsirata, the Western Railway is important for Southwest Finland, but it is not profitable from a purely financial perspective. Even if the project received millions of EU subsidies, most of the costs would be borne by society.

However, a large transport project cannot be evaluated solely on the basis of costs. Its benefits are largely socio-economic, i.e., for example, speeding up travel times and the reduction of private driving and thus traffic accidents.

According to the report, from a socio-economic point of view, the Western Railway produces more benefits than costs, so its implementation with state support is justified.

Over the years, several predictions have been made about the increase in the number of passengers in the connection interval. According to the traffic model forecast, the number of train journeys between Helsinki and Turku will in any case increase significantly over the next decades.

The completion of the western line and the shortening of travel time by about half an hour would bring about one million additional trips per year between Helsinki and Turku. Long-distance train service between Helsinki and Lohja would be about half a million additional trips per year. The commuter traffic made possible by double tracks would bring millions of trips a year between, for example, Salo and Turku.

The previous ones according to profitability assessments, despite the increase in passenger numbers, the new line is not profitable in any way. In 2020, the Finnish Railways Agency completed a project assessment, according to which none of the development options for the Helsinki-Turku railway connection exceeds the societal profitability limit.

The social profitability limit is the number 1.0 in the calculation. According to the Finnish Railways Agency's evaluation, the broadest development option, which builds a straight line between Espoo and Salo, received a profitability figure of 0.44.

In the new evaluation, which was sent to the EU at the beginning of the year, the project has received a profitability figure of 1.41.

How has the railway project suddenly become profitable?

CEO of the project company Pekka Ottavainen says that an important reason for this is to cut project costs. The project company changed its name at the beginning of the year from Tunni train to Länsirada.

According to the updated plan, for example, the section between Salo and Lohja will be built as a single track, the maximum speed of trains running on the track will be reduced and the track will be designed only for passenger train traffic. In this way, up to a billion euros could be cut from the construction costs.

“Now we're trying to build a track that we can get by on,” says Ottavainen.

Another factor affecting profitability is different invoicing methods. The profitability evaluation for CEF support must use evaluation standards defined by the EU, so that the EU can make a comparison between applicants.

“We have done this work in a different way than is used to evaluate projects in Finland. We have largely followed the model of EU subsidies. Otherwise, it wouldn't have been worth it for us to start competing with other projects applying for support. It would have been like competing in closed air on wooden skis, while others are skiing ready-made slopes on plastic skis,” says Ottavainen.

The biggest single benefit of the project would be the time savings for train passengers, the calculated value of which would be more than seven billion euros over 30 years. In the previous calculation of the Finnish Railways Agency, the benefits for passengers were about one billion euros.

In the new profitability assessment, travel times have been considered from a wider area than before.

“The track does not affect travel times only on the track section between Kupitta and Espoo, but more widely from the Turku region and, for example, to Uusettakaupunki”, explains Ottavainen.

The Finnish Railways Agency according to a previous profitability assessment, the residual value of the project, i.e. the value of the tracks and tunnels after 30 years of use, is around 300 million euros. According to the new assessment, the residual value is more than one billion euros.

According to the new profitability assessment, the western railway would result in positive climate effects by 2060 worth around 140 million euros.

The assessment does not take into account emissions during construction. In January of last year, the Ministry of Finance published a report on the costs and effects of large railway projects. According to the report, the projects put a huge burden on the climate. For example, the emissions during the construction of the Helsinki-Turku connection can only be calculated calculated after 140 years.

Ottavainen says that the project company has already found ways to immediately cut these construction-time emissions by around 30 percent. With the trimmed plan, the mass amounts needed for construction will decrease and at the same time also the climate emissions.

“We bring a new estimate to the owners' decision-making, and it is therefore significantly lower than the previously calculated estimate,” says Ottavainen.

The track section would save numerous fatal traffic accidents. Over 30 years, 120 million euros would be saved when a calculated value is determined for one traffic death.

According to the previous estimate of the Finnish Railways Agency, the calculated saving in traffic accidents is 160 million euros.

Possible EU support makes it easier to move the project forward, but starting construction still requires negotiations between the municipalities and the state.

The largest owner of the project company is the Finnish state. In addition, the owners include Turku, Espoo, Helsinki, Salo, Lohja, Vihti and Kirkkonummi.

The rail project is included in the government program, and the government has prepared to spend 460 million euros on the project.

“The government is implementing the Turku hourly train project, which includes the construction of the Espoo-Salo short-track line and the improvement of the Salo-Kupittaa connection interval. Construction will start on the Espoo-Lohja and Salo-Kupittaa connection intervals,” says the government program.

During the previous planning phase of the project, the state's financial contribution was 51 percent. It corresponds to the state's current ownership stake in the project company.

In December of last year, the economic policy ministerial committee outlined the distribution of the project's costs. The state's financial contribution is the same 51 percent during the construction phase.

The remaining 49 percent would be divided between the project company's other partners, i.e. the municipalities.

The project company's municipalities will not swallow this, because the investment capacity of the municipalities has weakened with the social security reform.