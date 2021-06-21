A new round of sanctions was imposed against senior Belarusian and Burmese commanders, during the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union, this Monday in Luxembourg. The governments of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom joined the imposition of the measures. Both the Belarusian and Myanmar rulers are accused of violating fundamental rights and repressing protesters in the protests that thousands of citizens have made against those administrations.

The West is once again speaking out against the violation of fundamental freedoms in Myanmar and Belarus by their leaders.

The European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada imposed extensive sanctions on Belarusian entities and officials on Monday and called on Minsk “to end its repressive practices against its own people.”

The EU noted that it deals with travel bans and asset freezes for 78 officials and entities, including the Belarusian Minister of Defense and Transport and its air force commander, as well as judges and legislators.

📌 Today #FAC | 🇪🇺 Foreign Affairs Council adopted new sanctions against #Belarus and #Myanmar / Burma

📑 Also on the agenda: EU – Iraq relations & # COVID19 situation in Latin America and the Caribbean

👇 Click here to read the meeting’s main results! – EU Council (@EUCouncil) June 21, 2021



For its part, the United States Department of the Treasury reported in a statement that it blacklisted 16 people and five entities linked to the Government of Alexander Lukashenko. Washington’s action targets the president’s inner circle, including his press secretary and the president of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, the upper house of the Belarusian Parliament.

With these actions, the European bloc sends a “strong signal” to supporters of the regime that their support for Lukashenko will come at a substantial cost, the EU explained in a statement.

The US affirmed that its actions are in response to the “escalation of violence and repression” and after the “inadmissible” forced landing of a plane covering the Athens – Vilnius route, last May, in an apparent Minsk maneuver. to arrest exiled opposition journalist, Roman Protasevich.

Meanwhile, the UK has indicated that it is adding a number of senior Belarusian officials and entities, including an exporter of oil products, to its sanctions list.

Belarusian economy begins to feel the effects of sanctions

Following these announcements, Belarusian sovereign bonds in dollars, debt instruments issued by the national government to support public spending, fell on June 21.

FILE- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with officials of the Commonwealth of Independent States, in Minsk, Belarus, on May 28, 2021. © AFP / Dmitry Astakhov

The benchmark 2030 bond plunged more than 3 cents, its biggest drop since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, which hit the global market, and the 2031 bond issued in June last year hit a record low. , according to data from the international financial services company, Tradeweb.

Opposition figure and former presidential candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, welcomed pressure from the West. “The European Union decided that these sanctions are deserved (…) I agree, we have to put an end to the situation in our country, we do not want it to become North Korea,” Tsikhanouskaya told the press in Brussels.

EU member states also warned that they are ready to soon impose economic sanctions on Belarus’ finance, oil, tobacco and potash industry sectors.

The EU imported $ 1.5 billion worth of chemicals from Belarus last year, including potash; as well as more than 1,000 million dollars in oil and related products such as fuels and lubricants. The country also depends on loans from European commercial and development banks.

“We have to tighten the thumbscrews after this cruel state air piracy action (…) We want to hit the state-affiliated economic sector, the perpetrators, not the people of Belarus, who are suffering anyway,” said the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schaller.

The European Union had already imposed two other rounds of sanctions against individuals from Belarus in the face of the Lukashenko government’s crackdown on the protests.

Despite this, the Belarusian Administration tried to minimize the possible effects of these actions. “We understand that they will create certain difficulties for the Belarusian leadership, but believe me, the president, the government, will do everything to help the people get out of this difficult period with the least losses,” Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei was quoted as saying. the Belta agency.

Myanmar receives third round of sanctions after coup

The bloc of 27 and its allies also impact the finances of the Myanmar military junta, responsible for the coup on February 1 and a wave of violence and repression against protesters. The military junta also keeps political leaders imprisoned, such as the overthrown leader of the country Aung San Suu Kyi.

The European bloc imposed an asset freeze and a travel ban on eight Burmese officials, including the Interior Minister, who is responsible for the police force, and imposed sanctions against three companies that are state-owned or controlled by the Army and against the War Veterans Organization.



FILE-The head of Myanmar’s military junta, Major General Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew the elected government in a coup on February 1, 2021, presides over an Army parade, during Armed Forces Day, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

“By targeting the gem and wood sectors, these measures are intended to restrict the board’s ability to benefit from Myanmar’s natural resources, while designed to prevent undue harm to the people of Myanmar,” the EU stressed. .

In total, the block’s sanctions now extend to 43 people and six entities. The UK added three Burmese companies to its sanctions list.

The seizure of power by force and the subsequent crackdown on protesters leaves at least 860 people dead and more than 4,500 people have been arrested, according to an activist group. The board assures that the figure is much lower.

However, until now, sanctions or attempts at mediation diplomacy have had an obvious effect on the military institution that maintains that the military coup will bring about a “disciplined democracy.”

Amid the new measures against the military regime, Belarus and Russia pledged to further strengthen ties between the two countries, including security actions. Moscow is singled out by activists for legitimizing the Burmese Army not only because of bilateral visits but also because of arms deals.

With Reuters and EFE