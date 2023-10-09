Western powers emphasize support for Israel

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy have in a joint statement emphasizes their support for Israel.

“We make it clear that Hamas’s terrorist actions have no justification and no legitimacy and must be universally condemned. There is never a justification for terrorism,” the leaders of the five Western countries wrote. “Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities.”

In the statement, the countries emphasize their recognition of “the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.” “But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations and offers the Palestinian people nothing but more terror and bloodshed.” The countries further say they will continue to support Israel in the near future, so that the country can “defend itself and ultimately create the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East.”