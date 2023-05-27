Dina Mahmoud (London)

The clashes that took place in the city of Bakhmut over the past few months were considered among the bloodiest, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, for which there are increasing indications that there is no military solution, and that the alternative to finding a settlement for it through negotiation may be represented in its transformation into either a “frozen conflict.” Or a “protracted war of attrition”, which will have regional and international repercussions, the side of which is feared.

The eruption of such battles, which may not have a clear end in sight, according to Western officials and analysts, may be more painful for both sides of the confrontation than any negotiated settlement, regardless of the concessions that each of them will have to make in order to agree on it. In addition, the crisis reaching this stage will not be in the interest of the major Western powers, led by the United States.

In statements published by the “Intelligencer” website affiliated with the widely circulated American magazine “The New York Times”, experts warned that turning the Ukrainian crisis into a “war of attrition” in this way would have economic, humanitarian and strategic costs as well, related to the balance of power on the international scene.

Washington’s supplies to the Kiev government of anti-aircraft missiles and precision-guided munitions in huge quantities have already negatively affected what the United States supplies to its allies in various parts of the world of this equipment. Also, this continuous flow of Western military aid to the Ukrainian authorities is putting increasing pressure on the major arms factories in the West.

Experts and analysts pointed out that the “war of attrition” scenario raises the fears of the Joe Biden administration, which does not hope much at the same time, that the page on the crisis can be turned peacefully anytime soon, which makes senior White House officials think of a different third end. It is based on transforming the current clash into a “frozen conflict”, the two sides of which agree to a cease-fire, without necessarily reaching a peace treaty.

This situation is similar to its counterpart on the Korean Peninsula, since the end of the war there in 1953, through an armistice agreement, which did not prevent the continuation of the theoretical and formal state of war between Seoul and Pyongyang, without leading to actual fighting between them.

Experts consider that this third scenario, despite the challenges surrounding its embodiment on the ground, may seem close to achieving, compared to finding a negotiated settlement to the Ukrainian crisis, and that it would certainly be less harmful than its continuation, in the form of a “long-term war of attrition.” Among the proponents of that scenario are former officials in the Biden administration, who previously told US media that the end of the crisis “in the Korean way” will not make either side need to recognize any new borders, but rather they will only have to cease fire along the way. front lines, stressing that the United States believes that it is “cheaper for it to arm a country that does not consume weapons every day,” as is happening now on the part of the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky.