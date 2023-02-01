As precautionary measures, the consulates of Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom momentarily closed their doors. Other Western diplomatic representations issued warnings of risk of extremist attacks, in retaliation for acts of desecration of the Koran that occurred in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. For its part, Ankara warned its citizens in Europe and the United States about “possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks.”

The burning of the Koran in European nations by far-right groups raised fears among delegations from various Western nations in Turkey. For this reason, several of them decided to momentarily close the doors of their consulates.

The German representation reported that this Wednesday it was closing its doors “for security reasons” and that further information on the matter would be expanded later. The local police also reinforced surveillance around the building.

The Spanish diplomatic headquarters took similar measures. According to the EFE agency, the Iberian embassy reported that “in line with prudence and security with the main countries of the European Union in the face of suspicions of terrorist threats, the Consulate General of Spain in Istanbul and the Institute have been closed to the public for this week Cervantes”.

However, the statement highlights that “everything continues as normal.” In previous days she had already warned about the need to be alert to alleged terrorist acts.

📣In view of the incidents of burning Korans in Europe and the succession of alleged terrorist acts near places of worship in various countries, it is recommended to avoid the vicinity of places of worship, as well as crowds and places highly frequented by tourists. — Spain in Turkey (@EmbEspTurquia) January 27, 2023



“In view of the Koran burning incidents in Europe and the succession of alleged terrorist acts near places of worship in various countries, it is recommended to avoid the immediate vicinity of places of worship, as well as crowds and places highly frequented by tourists,” the delegation recommended.

Other Western nations limit their consular services in Turkey

These actions are added to those of the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, which also suspended their activities in Turkey.

In this sense, the diplomatic legations of France and the United States had issued a high-risk terrorist alert call for Turkey, specifically in Istanbul. The notice, in addition to calling for prudence, recommends staying away from places with a high attendance of people, such as religious places.

Last Monday, Washington again warned its citizens about possible attacks against diplomatic missions, synagogues and churches in Istanbul. This represented the second alarm signal in four days.

The US embassy said that “possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists” would allegedly target areas of the city frequented by Westerners.

Turkey also alerts its citizens for “possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks”

Faced with this wave of warnings and closures, Turkey was not far behind. Last Saturday it alerted its natives about “possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks” both in Europe and in the United States.

The notice suggested they “stay away from areas where demonstrations may escalate.” He also recommended “acting calmly” in the event of being in the middle of an event of this type.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the recent acts of “religious intolerance” against the Koran demonstrate the extent of anti-Islam sentiment in Europe.

With Reuters and EFE