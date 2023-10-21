Crews of 203-mm self-propelled artillery units (SAU) “Malka” of the Western Military District destroyed the communications center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. On October 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the combat performance of the gun crew.

In the video, an artillery mount moves out of cover and into a firing position. The crew deploys and aims in a matter of minutes, the system for feeding the projectile into the barrel operates automatically. The destructive power of a weapon can be judged by watching the shot – the Malka is capable of delivering precise strikes from a distance of several tens of kilometers.

This time, reconnaissance revealed the location of the enemy’s HF and VHF communications relay center. The unit was destroyed by fire from the Malka self-propelled gun. After the shooting, the crew moved to reserve positions to avoid a retaliatory strike.

Crews of the Malka self-propelled guns conduct live fire from firing positions with high-explosive fragmentation shells at a range of up to 40 km. Reconnaissance of targets and targeting of weapons is carried out during the day and at night using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Self-propelled artillery units destroy strongholds, artillery batteries, weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Also, artillerymen of the Western Military District support the offensive of infantry units of the Russian Armed Forces in all directions and do not allow the enemy to transfer reserves, the Ministry of Defense said.

On October 20, Izvestia correspondent Leonid Kitrar met the professional holiday of signalmen in the Northern Military District zone and asked them about the peculiarities of their work. The day of a military communications operator for the team of an integrated hardware station based on the Tiger armored vehicle is no different from military everyday life.

In August, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov showed how Russian artillerymen, using the Malka self-propelled gun, destroyed equipment and manpower of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction. The gun commander said that the vehicle fires both a slow-motion and a fragmentation projectile. When slowed down, the projectile is able to reach an enemy who is hiding in underground structures.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

