Dina Mahmoud (London)

A standing ovation was met by the Western media circles, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces reached a preliminary agreement of principles in the Saudi city of Jeddah, as the analytical and media circles in the West considered it a glimmer of hope, almost the first of its kind, since the outbreak of fighting, in the middle of last month, especially It followed six days of intense talks in Jeddah. The British newspaper, the Financial Times, considered the agreement a first step and a tangible attempt to rein in the battles, most of which are concentrated in the capital, Khartoum, and other separate areas of Sudan.

The widely circulated newspaper indicated that this preliminary agreement encourages the two warring parties to hold more talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire agreement that will last at least ten days, which gives hope that an end to the fighting can be put to an end. The “Financial Times” highlighted the positive atmosphere spread by the conclusion of the agreement, especially what the United States confirmed in the wake of its announcement, that the forthcoming subsequent negotiations on the crisis in Sudan will include representatives of the civil forces in this country, with the aim of working to crystallize a “endowment.” permanent hostilities.

In the same context, the British newspaper “The Guardian” stressed the importance of reaching the Jeddah agreement, given that it witnessed, for the first time, the two fighting parties in Sudan agreeing to establish a mechanism to monitor any possible ceasefire between them, according to statements by officials familiar with the details of the talks that took place. between the two sides.

The officials themselves have expressed their hope, according to the newspaper, that the continuation of the talks in itself will lead to more seriousness, making any truce reached during it more effective and resilient.

A similar optimistic tone was adopted by the American newspaper “The Washington Post”, which quoted officials in the Joe Biden administration who refused to reveal their identity, as saying that this agreement of a humanitarian nature constitutes a framework and a first step, in terms of what can be reached in terms of consensus, during the Jeddah talks. .

As for Voice of America, it indicated that reaching the Jeddah agreement may provide enough “impetus” to push the parties to make room for bringing in more relief supplies, which are currently urgently needed.