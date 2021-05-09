Western media on Sunday, May 9, published materials about the parade held on Red Square in Moscow on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. They also analyzed the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin for quotations.

As the journalists of the British tabloid noticed The sun, parades were also held in different cities of Russia. They were dedicated to both the memory of the past and the “lingering military power of the Kremlin.”

It is noted that speaking against the backdrop of unprecedented tensions in relations with the West for the post-Cold War period, Putin told the veterans that they had achieved a victory of “historic importance” in “crushing Nazism.”

At the same time, the publication notes that this year, against the background of high tension in relations with the West on the 76th anniversary of the celebration of the Victory, Britain was not represented even at the level of ambassadors.

French magazine Le point writes that during the celebration of the Victory over Nazism and against the background of growing tensions in relations between the Russian Federation and the West, Putin made an “oath” that Russia would “firmly” defend its interests. They drew attention to the words of the Russian leader that the ideas of Nazism are “actualizing” and his condemnation of the return to the world of “racist speeches, national superiority, anti-Semitism and Russophobia.”

Agency Associated Press draws attention to the fact that more than 190 pieces of military equipment were presented at the parade in Moscow – from the legendary T-34 tank of the Second World War to the “huge” mobile launchers of Yars ICBMs.

Speaking about Putin’s speech, the agency notes that the Russian president condemned “attempts to rewrite history, to justify traitors and criminals, on whose hands the blood of hundreds of thousands of civilians.”

In turn, the American edition The hill writes that in his speech, Putin spoke about the resurgent Nazi ideologies. At the same time, they note that the head of the Russian state did not give specific examples in support of his words.

Also, the British newspaper emphasizes Daily mailPutin condemned the return of “Russophobia.” In addition, the publication pointed to the words of the Russian leader about what he called “the creeping return of the ideology of the time in which the slogans of racial and national superiority, anti-Semitism and Russophobia became even more cynical.”

More than 12.5 thousand people took part in the Victory Parade, 190 pieces of equipment, including the legendary T-34-85 tanks, drove across Red Square, as well as modern heavy armored vehicles represented by the latest T-72B3M, T-80BVM, T- 90M “Breakthrough” and T-14 “Armata”. Despite the cloudy weather, the aviation part of the parade took place, 76 aircraft and helicopters were involved in it.