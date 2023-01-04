The decision to deploy Zircon hypersonic missiles, taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin, allows breaking through NATO’s maritime defenses. This is stated in the article of the British newspaper Express dated January 4th.

“Putin has put a terrifying warship armed with hypersonic missiles on alert… Russia’s deployment of hypersonic missiles <…> is capable of penetrating the naval defenses of the North Atlantic Alliance,” the article says.

According to Mark Almond, director of the Institute for Crisis Studies, the presence of such weapons in Russia prevents the West from “going too far” in helping Ukraine.

Putin ordered the Admiral Gorshkov frigate equipped with Zirkon hypersonic missiles to enter combat service on January 4. The President called this event significant and said that it would protect Russia from potential external threats and would help ensure the country’s national interests.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who took part in the ceremony of entering the frigate into combat service, in turn, said that the frigate would go on a campaign across the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea. According to him, exercises with Zircon hypersonic missiles will be held during the campaign.

The main efforts of the frigate’s crew will be aimed at countering Russia’s threats, Shoigu said.

He also said that Zircon hypersonic missiles are capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 9 to overcome any modern and advanced air defense and missile defense systems.

“Admiral Gorshkov” refers to the frigates of project 22350. It joined the Russian Navy in July 2018. In December 2022, the frigate made an inter-fleet transition and arrived at the main base of the Northern Fleet, the city of Severomorsk, after scheduled maintenance at the Kronstadt Marine Plant.